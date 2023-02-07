‘La La Land’ Stage Musical Coming to Broadway

Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek, and Justin Paul will return to write new music for the stage musical.

“City of Stars” is heading to the city that never sleeps. “La La Land,” the Oscar-winning film from Damien Chazelle, will be adapted into a Broadway musical, it was announced Tuesday.

A premiere window for the production has not yet been announced. The musical comes from Lionsgate, the distributor behind the 2016 feature film, and the original movie’s composer Justin Hurwitz will return along with songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul to write new music for the stage musical.

Bartlett Sher, a Tony winner for the 2008 revival of “South Pacific,” directs from a book written by Pulitzer Prize winner Ayad Akhtar and Matthew Decker. Marc Platt, a producer on the original film and a two-time Tony award winner for “A Strange Loop” and “The Band’s Visit,” serves as the lead producer on the project.

“I’m thrilled to reunite with Lionsgate and the incredible team behind ‘La La Land’ to adapt the movie for the Broadway stage, the next exciting chapter in its evolution,” Platt said in a statement. “We’ve assembled a world-class team to create a musical that will delight ‘La La Land’s’ millions of current fans and introduce the property to a whole new audience.”

“La La Land” starred Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone as Sebastian and Mia, a jazz musician and actress trying to make it in Los Angeles who meet and fall in love. The musical, which was heavily inspired by classics in the genre like “The Young Girls of Rochefort” and “An American in Paris,” charts the two’s respective career struggles, and the impact their failures and successes have on their relationship.

“La La Land” received critical acclaim upon release, and was a massive commercial success, grossing $448 million worldwide on a budget of $30 million. It was nominated for 14 Academy Awards and won six, with Stone picking up a Best Actress trophy and Chazelle becoming the youngest Best Director winner in history at 32. Infamously, the film was also mistakenly declared Best Picture during the ceremony, when Barry Jenkins’ “Moonlight” was actually the winner of the top prize.

The Broadway debut of “La La Land” isn’t the first live extension of the film; since 2017, a “La La Land in Concert” experience presenting the Oscar-winning score has toured globally. Current Broadway productions based on popular films include “Moulin Rouge,” “Some Like It Hot,” and Disney’s “The Lion King” and “Aladdin,” while “Back to the Future,” “New York, New York,” and “High Noon” adaptations are expected to soon hit the Great White Way.

“With ‘La La Land in Concert’ marking its sixth year of touring globally and the original film a timeless and globally revered cultural touchstone, we’re excited to provide fans yet another way to experience the nostalgia of the original movie,” Lionsgate EVP and Head of Global Products and Experiences Jenefer Brown said in a statement.

The deal to adapt “La La Land” for the stage was negotiated for Lionsgate by Brown, EVP of Business and Legal Affairs Eva Feder, and Stefan Schick at Loeb & Loeb.

