Lady Gaga Fiends for Joaquin Phoenix in First Look at Her Harley Quinn in ‘Joker’ Sequel

"Happy" Valentine's Day! Todd Phillips has shared a first-look photo of Gaga in character as Harley Quinn.

“Happy” Valentine’s Day? Filmmaker Todd Phillips has shared a first-look photo of Lady Gaga in character as Harley Quinn, the Clown Prince of Crime’s longtime love interest.

The Oscar winner will be starring in “Joker: Folie à Deux,” the Warner Bros. sequel set to be released on October 4, 2024. Plot details on the sequel to the 2019 film — for which Joaquin Phoenix won the Oscar for Best Actor — remain scarce. It’s said to be a musical film centered around the Arkham Asylum and its inhabitants — with cast including Zazie Beetz (returning from her seemingly hallucinated Arthur Fleck neighbor from the 2019 film), “Banshees of Inisherin” Oscar nominee Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener in a secret role, Jacob Lofland as an Arkham Asylum inmate, “Industry” breakout Harry Lawtey, and more.

Phoenix landed a Best Actor Oscar win for the Gotham City corruption story that used “King of Comedy” tendencies and “Taxi Driver” aesthetics to convey the horror roiling beneath the rise of mega-millionaire political family the Waynes. The 2019 film gave us glimpses at a would-be Batman, growing up parentless.

Related At the Oscar Nominees Luncheon: Big Stars, Camaraderie Among Nominees -- and Another Slap Apology

Kate Hudson 'Really Wanted' to Star in 'Moulin Rouge!' Before Nicole Kidman Was Cast Related Oscars 2023: Best Original Screenplay Predictions

'RRR' and 'Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio' Challenge Lady Gaga and Rihanna for Best Original Song

“Joker” was the sixth highest-grossing film of 2019 and the first R-rated movie ever to gross over $1 billion worldwide. It’s one of the most profitable comic book movies ever, with a budget hovering between 55 and 70 million dollars and a final worldwide gross of $1.074 billion. “Joker” received 11 Oscar nominations overall, with Phoenix winning Best Actor and composer Hildur Guðnadóttir winning Best Original Score.

Lady Gaga, meanwhile, was a hoped-for Best Actress Oscar nominee for her work in “House of Gucci” last year. And while she won the New York Film Critics Circle award for her performance as the jilted fashion heiress, Oscar hopes didn’t pan out for that particular film. Still, she has a Best Original Song Oscar win under her belt for “A Star Is Born” despite losing in the Best Actress win in that category to Olivia Colman for “The Favourite.”

Check out the first look at Lady Gaga in the “Joker” sequel below. And there’s plenty more to know about “Joker: Folie à Deux” in our roundup of everything you need to, well, know about the upcoming movie here.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.