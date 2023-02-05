London Critics’ Circle Film Awards: ‘TÁR’ Takes Top Prize, ‘Banshees of Inisherin’ Dominates Acting Categories

Todd Field continued his strong award season showing with a win for Director of the Year, while voters showed plenty of love to the ensemble cast of "The Banshees of Inisherin."

Two of the season’s most formidable awards contenders had plenty to celebrate at the 43rd annual London Critics’ Circle Film Awards on Sunday night. Todd Field’s “TÁR” and Martin McDonagh’s “The Banshees of Inisherin” both walked away with several of the night’s biggest awards, adding yet another wrinkle to a very competitive Oscar race.

“TÁR” received the ceremony’s top prize, Film of the Year, along with Director of the Year for Field and Actress of the Year for Cate Blanchett. Most of the other acting categories went to the cast of “The Banshees of Inisherin,” with Colin Farrell receiving Actor of the Year, Kerry Condon winning Supporting Actress of the Year, and Barry Keoghan taking home Supporting Actor of the Year. McDonagh also won Screenwriter of the Year, and “Banshees” was awarded British/Irish Film of the Year.

In other categories, Park Chan-wook’s “Decision to Leave” and Colm Bairéad’s “The Quiet Girl” shared Foreign-Language Film of the Year. And “Aftersun” director Charlotte Wells was honored with the Philip French Award for Breakthrough British/Irish Filmmaker.

Keep reading for the complete list of winners from the 2023 London Critics’ Circle Film Awards.

FILM OF THE YEAR

“TÁR”

FOREIGN-LANGUAGE FILM OF THE YEAR (tie)

“Decision to Leave”

“The Quiet Girl” (“An Cailín Ciúin”)

DOCUMENTARY OF THE YEAR

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”

The Attenborough Award:

BRITISH/IRISH FILM OF THE YEAR

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Todd Field – “TÁR”

SCREENWRITER OF THE YEAR

Martin McDonagh – “The Banshees of Inisherin”

ACTRESS OF THE YEAR

Cate Blanchett – “TÁR”

ACTOR OF THE YEAR

Colin Farrell – “The Banshees of Inisherin”

SUPPORTING ACTRESS OF THE YEAR

Kerry Condon – “The Banshees of Inisherin”

SUPPORTING ACTOR OF THE YEAR

Barry Keoghan – “The Banshees of Inisherin”

BRITISH/IRISH ACTRESS OF THE YEAR for body of work

Florence Pugh – “Don’t Worry Darling,” “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” “The Wonder”

BRITISH/IRISH ACTOR OF THE YEAR for body of work

Bill Nighy – “Living”

The Philip French Award:

BREAKTHROUGH BRITISH/IRISH FILMMAKER

Charlotte Wells – “Aftersun”

YOUNG BRITISH/IRISH PERFORMER

Frankie Corio – “Aftersun”

BRITISH/IRISH SHORT FILM OF THE YEAR

“A Fox in the Night” – dir. Keeran Anwar Blessie

TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” – Guillermo del Toro and Brian Leif Hansen, animation

DILYS POWELL AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE IN FILM

Michelle Yeoh

