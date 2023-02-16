‘Love & Death’ Trailer: Elizabeth Olsen Transforms into Candy Montgomery for HBO Max

Jesse Plemons also stars in the true crime limited series, set to premiere this April.

After years of playing an unstable witch in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Elizabeth Olsen is bringing her trademark intensity to a real-life story. The first trailer for the “WandaVision” and “Sorry for Your Loss” star’s new limited series “Love & Death” has been released, showcasing the actor’s transformation into the notorious murder suspect Candy Montgomery. Additionally, HBO Max revealed that the series will premiere April 27.

Candy Montgomery was a Texas housewife charged in 1980 for the murder of her friend and neighbor Betty Gore, after Gore was found dead in her house from 41 axe wounds. During Montgomery’s trial, it came to light that she was cheating on her husband Pat with Gore’s husband Allan, and she pled self-defense by claiming that Gore attacked her after discovering evidence of the affair. Montgomery was eventually declared not guilty by the jury, in a verdict that prompted outcry from Gore’s family and the community.

“Love & Death” explores the lead-up to Gore’s murder, Montgomery’s trial, and the aftermath, focusing particularly on the relationship between Montgomery and Allan (played in the series by “The Power of the Dog” star Jesse Plemons), portraying Montgomery as a woman who embarked on the affair due to dissatisfaction with her life as a housewife.

“I have done all the things a wife is supposed to do. The house, the meals,” Olsen narrates as Montgomery in the trailer. “Where is the payback?”

Pat Montgomery and Betty Gore are portrayed in the series by Patrick Fugit and Lily Rabe respectively, while Tom Pelphrey plays Candy’s lawyer Don Crowder. Additional cast members include Keir Gilchrist, Elizabeth Marvel, Krysten Ritter, Beth Broderick, and Brian d’Arcy James. The show is the second big limited series portrayal of the Montgomery case to premiere in less than a year, after “Candy” starring Jessica Biel and Melanie Lynskey premiered on Hulu in May.

David E. Kelley, the creator behind “The Undoing” and “Big Little Lies,” wrote “Love & Death,” adapting the series from journalists John Bloom and Jim Atkinson’s 1984 book “Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs,” which told the story of the real-life case. Lesli Linka Glatter, best known for her work on “Homeland” and “Mad Men,” directs the limited series. The two executive-produce with Nicole Kidman, Matthew Tinker, Scott Brown, Megan Creydt, Michael Klick, Helen Verno, and Per Saari. The series is a production of Lionsgate Television, in association with David E. Kelley Productions, Blossom Films, and Texas Monthly.

Watch the trailer for “Love & Death” below.

