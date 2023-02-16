Ryan Seacrest to Be Replaced by Kelly Ripa’s Husband Mark Consuelos on ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’

Seacrest heads west as ABC talk show is rebranded "Live with Kelly and Mark." Consuelos and Kelly Ripa are husband and wife.

Ryan Seacrest is leaving “Live with Kelly and Ryan” after six seasons. He’ll be replaced by Kelly Ripa’s husband, actor Mark Consuelos, and the ABC talk show will be rebranded (again) as “Live with Kelly and Mark.”

Seacrest is heading back west where he’ll continue to host ABC’s “American Idol” from that coast. He’ll continue annual hosting duties for “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.” The next “Idol” live shows, which take place in Los Angeles, are set for spring.

“Working alongside Kelly over the past six years has been a dream job and one of the highlights of my career. She has been an amazing partner, friend, and confidant, and although we will always be a part of each other’s lives, I will miss our mornings together,” said Seacrest. “I also want to thank Michael Gelman and the entire staff and crew — we’ve made memories to last a lifetime, met some of the most incredible people and had the warmest welcome into the homes of so many viewers across America. It’s been a memorable ride and now I’m excited to pass the baton to Kelly’s ‘real’ husband, Mark.”

“I’m so grateful to have spent the last six years beside my dear friend of too many decades to count and will miss starting my days with Ryan,” said Ripa. “Ryan’s energy, passion and love for entertainment is one-of-a-kind.”

Ripa’s parting with Michael Strahan was not as cordial.

Ripa has hosted the show since 2001. She partnered with Regis Philbin, then Strahan, then a million guest hosts, then Seacrest, and now her hubby. Seacrest has initially signed on to co-host “Live” for three years; he ended up staying for six.

“Goodbyes are never easy, but we look forward to welcoming Ryan back regularly with open arms. As a fan-favorite guest host for years, Mark is no stranger to the ‘Live’ family. Having him join the show is so special for us and we’re sure that viewers will feel the same,” Gelman, the executive producer of “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” said.

“Live with Kelly and Ryan” is daytime’s top talk show this season — network or syndicated — among total viewers and its key demographic, women 25-54. As a matter of fact, “Live” has been No. 1 for 56 straight weeks in that demo.

Watch Seacrest and Ripa make the announcement below.

