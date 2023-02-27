Michael B. Jordan Responds to Classmate on ‘Creed III’ Red Carpet Who Teased Him in High School

The "Creed III" star allegedly brought his headshot to school while growing up in Newark, New Jersey.

Michael B. Jordan is “corny” no more.

The “Creed III” director-star recognized a former classmate on the red carpet for the film’s premiere. “Morning Hustle” host Lore’l attended high school with Jordan in Newark, New Jersey, and previously admitted to teasing Jordan on the “Undressing Room” podcast.

“To be honest with you, we teased him all the damn time because his name was Michael Jordan. Let’s start there – and he was no Michael Jordan,” Lore’l said (via The Independent). “And he also would come to school with a headshot. We lived in Newark; that’s the hood. We would make fun of him like, ‘What are you going to do with your stupid headshot?’ And now look at him.”

Lore’l’s co-host Dominique added that Jordan seemed like a “nice, corny guy.”

“You know what I really think deep down inside? I think that Michael B. Jordan is a nice, corny guy, and I don’t mean that as a slight,” Dominique said.

Jordan made his screen debut at age 15 with critically acclaimed series “The Wire.” He went on to star in “Parenthood” and “Friday Night Lights” before breaking out in 2013’s “Fruitvale Station.”

On the “Creed III” carpet, Lore’l told Jordan, “We go way back, all the way back to Chad Science in Newark.”

Jordan said, “Oh yeah, I was the corny kid, right?”

Lore’l responded, “I did not say that – misquoted, for sure,” as Jordan added, “I heard it. I heard it. It’s all good. What’s up?”

Lore’l said, “I said we used to make fun of the name. But yeah, he is obviously killing things out here. Well, you’re not corny anymore.”

IndieWire’s Kate Erbland credited Jordan’s directorial debut with “Creed III” for being an “ambitious” feature, writing, “Jordan clearly has directorial skill (it’s his bigger swings that are most energizing), and he and [co-star Jonathan] Majors make for a formidable onscreen duo.”

Up next, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” star Jordan is set to lead the “I Am Legend” sequel alongside Will Smith and a “Thomas Crown Affair” remake. The “Just Mercy” alum additionally will appear in Chad Stahelski’s adaptation of Tom Clancy novel “Rainbow Six,” plus Ryan Coogler’s “Wrong Answer” based on the true story of an Atlanta math teacher who alters his students’ test scores in hopes to receive more school funding. Jordan will lead Danny Boyle’s “Methuselah” as well.

