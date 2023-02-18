Michael Cera Recalls Working with David Lynch and Meditating Together

"I only worked with David for about two hours when we shot that scene, but it was so much fun."

Michael Cera first connected with David Lynch over the art of meditation.

Before being cast as Wally Brando in “Twin Peaks: The Return,” Cera described meeting a David Lynch Foundation representative at a transcendental meditation class, an encounter that ultimately led him to meet Lynch.

“The full story is that I did a transcendental meditation course with some friends, and a woman there said she was from the David Lynch Foundation and invited us to meditate with David Lynch,” Cera told The Hollywood Reporter. “So about a month later, we went to David’s house, which is the house from ‘Lost Highway,’ and at first it was me and David.”

Cera continued, “He was so sweet and welcoming, but I was still just so confused about why he was having us, why we were allowed to be there and meet him. I was so excited. So we meditated with him for about 20 minutes.”

He added, “A couple of years later, I got invited to do this ‘Twin Peaks’ scene. I only worked with David for about two hours when we shot that scene, but it was so much fun.”

The David Lynch Foundation was founded in 2005, and Cera recalled being “totally gobsmacked” by the concept of connecting with Lynch through meditation. Cera went on to play Wally Brando in “Twin Peaks; The Return,” a role that earned viral status among fans.

Auteur Lynch’s dedication to meditation has also led him to set up a $500-million initiative to fund transcendental meditation training for 30,000 international college students with a goal to encourage the next generation to “become advanced peace-creating meditation experts and build a legacy of lasting global peace,” per a press statement in April 2022.

The program will invest approximately $500 million its first year, in partnership with Global Union of Scientists for Peace. “We don’t know what tomorrow’s going to bring if we don’t get peace on this planet,” Lynch said in a promotional video. “This war in Ukraine, people were saying it’s not going to happen, and now it’s happened. People are dying. Cities are being destroyed. Things are very, very precarious. Everybody knows it. People do many things to help humanity, but this has been going on for a long time. Talking, marching, singing — it’s not brought peace.”

