Michael Douglas Says He’s Open to ‘Ant-Man 4’ Return ‘As Long As I Can Die’

Douglas is open to doing "Ant-Man 4," but hopes his character doesn't make it to "Ant-Man 5."

For Marvel fans, the release of a new MCU movie is cause for celebration — and it also means that it’s time to start speculating about the next sequel.

When “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” hits theaters Friday, February 17, it will mark the first time Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang has teamed up with Michael Douglas’ Hank Pym in their own feature film since 2018’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp.” The film’s trailers have built up plenty of buzz for what promises to be another visually dazzling descent into a peculiar world in the same vein as Sam Raimi’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” The film’s success seems like such a guarantee that many fans are already starting to wonder what Marvel has in store for “Ant-Man 4.”

The studio has yet to announce any official plans for the “Ant-Man” characters after “Quantumania,” though it seems likely that the film’s introduction of Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror will ensure Scott Lang and company will play a major role in the upcoming “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.” And if Marvel decides that more standalone “Ant-Man” stories are in order, at least one cast member seems open to the idea of making another movie.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter on the red carpet of the film’s premiere, Michael Douglas was asked if he was open to returning for a hypothetical fourth “Ant-Man” film. The 78-year-old actor did not rule out the idea, though he was very blunt about his conditions for coming back.

“As long as I can die,” Douglas said with a laugh.

It’s not uncommon for actors to request that their characters get a proper death scene before they depart a role. And Douglas would hardly be the first actor to make that a condition for returning to a franchise. Harrison Ford famously asked George Lucas to kill of Han Solo in the original “Star Wars” trilogy, and (decade-old “Star Wars” spoilers incoming) reportedly made the character’s death a condition for his return in 2015’s “The Force Awakens.”

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” premieres Friday, February 17, only in theaters.



