Michelle Yeoh Applauds Color-Blind ‘Wicked’ Casting: ‘This Is What the ‘Future’ Should Be

Michelle Yeoh is reflecting on diverse casting for the “Wizard of Oz” prequel film “Wicked.”

The adaptation of the novel and Tony-winning Broadway production is helmed by “Crazy Rich Asians” director Jon M. Chu, marking a reunion with Yeoh. The Oscar-nominated actress reflected on being cast as Madame Morrible, the headmistress of the university where Glinda the Good Witch (Ariana Grande) first meets outcast Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo), who later becomes known as the Wicked Witch of the West. Jonathan Bailey and Jeff Goldblum also round out the cast.

“When we talk about diversity and representation and all these kinds of things, it’s like the role has always been played by a caucasian lady,” Yeoh said during SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show.” (See the clip below.)

She added, “And now guess what? And that’s how we hope the future is that we have roles that are not specifically written for this or that or whatever. As long as you have the capabilities, please join the cast.”

The “Everything Everywhere All at Once” star shared that production is still currently underway in London. “Wicked” will be split into two parts, with the first installment debuting from Universal Pictures December 25, 2024 followed by a second December 2025 film.

“It is glorious,” Yeoh said. “The sets are spectacular. [Director] Jon Chu is so amazing, Ariana and Cynthia. You know, you walk onto the set that is so big, and suddenly you hear this, ‘Oh,’ and you go, ‘Oh my God.’ It’s the singing. It’s such a joy, you know? And that’s why I love what I do. It’s such a joy to be able to every day be so taken, you know, to another place of bliss.”

Director Chu earlier tweeted that he cried “way too many times” on set and teased that behind-the-scenes content is being captured for fans.

Lead star Grande also previously shared in a YouTube video that she “went into full preparation mode” to be cast as Glinda.

“I know the material like the back of my hand, but I still have so much to learn,” Grande explained. “I went pretty hard getting ready. Every piece of me, every minute, every ounce of my heart, my time, my everything that I can give it…I am spending all my time with Glinda.”

