‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3’ Sets September Release Date

Nia Vardalos directs the third film in the romantic comedy trilogy.

Everybody’s big fat Greek family is heading back to theaters this fall. “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3” will premiere in theaters September 8, Focus Features announced Friday.

First released in 2002, the original “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” tells the story of Toula Portokalos (Nia Vardalos), a Greek woman in Chicago who falls in love and gets engaged to WASPy Ian Miller (John Corbett, who’s reprising another of his iconic early 2000s rom-com roles this year in Season 2 of “And Just Like That”), but struggles to deal with her large Greek family during the wedding planning process. 2016 brought the film’s first sequel, which focused on Toula and Ian’s life as parents.

The original rom-com, written by Vardalos and directed by Joel Zwick, became a major sleeper hit, making $368.7 million worldwide on a minuscule $5 million budget, despite never reaching No. 1 at the box office during its theatrical run. It remains the highest-grossing rom-com domestically, making $241.4 million in North America. (It’s also the highest grossing film in the history of IFC Films, earning about 10 times what the next highest, “Boyhood,” did, and considered by some to be the highest-grossing independent film ever.) The film was also positively received by critics, netting Vardalos an Oscar nod for Best Original Screenplay. The second film was less well-received critically and commercially, grossing $90.6 million worldwide

The third film sees the characters depart Chicago for a trip to Greece, in a vacation storyline that will of course end in another big Greek wedding. Vardalos directs the film in addition to writing and starring alongside Corbett. Also back are the prior films’ stars Louis Mandylor, Andrea Martin, Gia Carides, Joey Fatone, Lainie Kazan, Maria Vacratsis, and Elena Kampouris, while Elias Kacavas and Melina Kotselo join the wedding party as new characters. The major actor from the original films who won’t return is Michael Constantine as Toula’s father Gus, after the actor died in 2021 at the age of 94.

“The sweet friendship which bloomed from the producers’ first taking a chance on me then grew into a beautiful relationship as they entrusted me to direct this installment of our franchise,” Vardalos said in a statement. “We filmed our family reunion entirely in Greece which was thrilling for us all. Plus, we ate for free.”

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, and Gary Goetzman all return from the first two films to produce the third installment; Paul Brooks, Scott Niemeyer, and Steven Shareshian serve as executive producers. Focus Features will release the film in the U.S., and Universal Pictures International will distribute the film internationally.

“It’s thrilling to have Nia Vardalos, Academy Award nominated writer, not only in front of the camera as our star, but also behind the camera as our director, guiding our beloved cast for this third film shot on location in Greece,” Wilson said in a statement. “‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding’ has brought audiences joy for twenty-one years. I’m so happy that more joy is on the way.”

