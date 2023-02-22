Patrick Mahomes, TV Star? He Gets the Spotlight in Netflix NFL Docuseries ‘Quarterback’

Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota also star in "Quarterback," Netflix's first collaboration with the NFL.

After winning the Super Bowl this February, Patrick Mahomes is spending the summer on Netflix. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is one of the three leads in the streamer’s newly-announced docuseries “Quarterback,” set to premiere later this year.

“Quarterback” will focus on Mahomes, Kirk Cousins from the Minnesota Vikings, and Marcus Mariota of the Atlanta Falcons, and their respective journeys across the 2022-2023 NFL season, which ended in Mahomes winning the Super Bowl and being declared the game’s MVP. All three had significant seasons this year, with Mahomes setting a record for total offense, Cousins leading the Vikings to an NFC North Division title in a comeback, and Mariota taking the role of starting quarterback in his first season with the Falcons. The show will provide access to the players on and off the field, as well as shining a light on their family life.

Mahomes’ newly formed 2PM Productions banner will co-produce the series with NFL Films and Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions. In a statement, the football star said: “I’m excited for fans to get an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at an unforgettable season for the entire Chiefs organization and for my family. From welcoming home a new baby in the middle of the season to welcoming the Lombardi trophy back to Kansas City, our crew was there for it all. This new Netflix series will show the time, preparation and balance that it takes to be an NFL quarterback and perform on the biggest stage.”

Manning executive produces “Quarterback” for Omaha Productions. NFL Films’ Ross Ketover, Pat Kelleher, and Keith Cossrow executive produce. The series is Netflix’s first time collaborating with NFL Films, and follows a string of sports-focused docuseries recently greenlit at the streamer. Later this year, a 2022 Tour de France docuseries is expected to premiere at the streamer, while a series about the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the international rugby tournament Six Nations are also in the works. The first two months of the year also saw tennis series “Break Point” and golf series “Full Swing” hit the network.

“We aim to give our members unprecedented access to the biggest athletes in the world, telling stories that you can’t see anywhere else,” Netflix Vice President of Unscripted Series Brandon Riegg said in a statement. “And it doesn’t get any bigger than going inside the huddle with NFL quarterbacks, who hold perhaps the most important and difficult position in sports. We can’t wait to share their stories with our members around the world.”

In the past, Netflix has been no stranger to documentaries focusing on the professional and personal lives of athletes, but many of them — such as “Last Chance U” and “Cheer” — have focused on college athletic leagues. Exceptions include the “Neymar” series about the Brazillian football star, and 2021’s Naomi Osaka tennis documentary.

