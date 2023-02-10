Nia Long: ‘Why Wasn’t I Considered’ for ‘Avatar’ Over Zoe Saldaña?

"I think Zoe’s amazing," Long said. "But I wasn’t even a topic of discussion, you know?"

Nia Long has a long memory when it comes to roles she didn’t get.

The “You People” star admitted that she has felt “passed over” for projects in the past and wondered why she was not considered for certain roles, like the co-lead in James Cameron’s blockbuster franchise “Avatar” before Zoe Saldaña was cast.

“I’ve felt passed over on things, for sure. There have definitely been moments like, ‘Why wasn’t I considered for that?’ Like, why wasn’t I considered for ‘Avatar’?” Long said in a The Cut cover story. “I think Zoe’s amazing. But I wasn’t even a topic of discussion, you know?”

Long continued, “A lot of times, to be fair, directors know in their minds who they want. It’s happened to me, and it’s not happened for me.”

The “Missing” actress added, “I would love to do a film like ‘Avatar’ because I’m really a fan and obsessed. I would even do a supporting role in a film like that because it’s so magical and beautiful, and there are so many lessons and a connection to Mother Nature, humanity, and race. I just think it’s fantastical.”

Long revealed that while she has not been asked to audition for roles in a while, she would be open to it if an audition meant being part of “Avatar 5” in some capacity.

“I would if it was something that someone thought I wasn’t right for that I know I could do,” Long said.

And the “Best Man” actress isn’t the only star to miss out on being in the first history-making “Avatar” film.

Matt Damon infamously turned down the lead role (and 10 percent of the box office profits) prior to Sam Worthington being cast.

“Jim Cameron offered me ‘Avatar,'” Damon revealed in 2019, “and when he offered it to me, he goes, ‘Now, listen. I don’t need anybody. I don’t need a name for this, a named actor. If you don’t take this, I’m going to find an unknown actor and give it to him, because the movie doesn’t really need you. But if you take the part, I’ll give you ten per cent.'”

Cameron invited Damon to join the film’s sequels so the “world is in equilibrium again.”

