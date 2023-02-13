‘Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre’ Trailer: Aubrey Plaza and Jason Statham Go Head to Head

Hugh Grant, Cary Elwes, Bugzy Malone, and Josh Hartnett also star in the long-awaited comedy action film.

Aubrey Plaza isn’t Jason Statham’s best employee in Guy Ritchie’s latest spy action movie.

“Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre” follows super spy Orson Fortune (Statham) who is tasked with tracking down a billionaire arms broker (Hugh Grant) who is behind deadly new weapon technology. Orson enlists the help of international operatives, played by Aubrey Plaza, Cary Elwes, Bugzy Malone, plus movie star Danny Francesco (Josh Hartnett) to save the world.

Lionsgate is set to release the Miramax film in theaters, directed by Ritchie and co-written by Ivan Atkinson and Marn Davies. Ritchie, Atkinson, and Bill Block produce “Operation Fortune,” which marks Miramax’s third film collaboration with Ritchie behind “The Gentleman” and “Wrath of Man.” Lionsgate is also set to distribute Ritchie’s upcoming “Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare” film.

“Operation Fortune” was co-financed by Miramax and STX Entertainment. The feature was originally set to debut in January 2022 but has since been pushed back.

Statham and Ritchie have collaborated on films across two decades since 1998’s “Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels.” While Statham is an action franchise staple, co-star Plaza has newly been minting her action chops coming off the independent film “Emily the Criminal.”

“I think, for a while, I did feel like, ‘Aw man, I’m being put in a box, and I don’t like it, so I’m going to fight to get out of that and show people what I can do,'” Plaza said of being typecast in a certain comedy role. “But then I started to look at it as a gift. If I convince people so well that I was that one thing and then I do something that’s totally different, it will be that much more satisfying to surprise them. So I started to try to think of it like that and be a little bit more positive and less bitter about it.”

Plaza previously said that she channeled her inner James Bond for “Operation Fortune.”

“I was like, ‘If I’m going to be in an action movie, I want to be with Jason Statham and Guy Ritchie, that’s good for me,’” Plaza told L’Officiel Australia of playing secret agent Sarah Fidel. “Normally, in those movies the Bond character is always mildly sexually harassing other women or being so overly flirtatious with the women. I was like, I wanted Sarah Fidel to be a female bond, not like a Bond girl, like a female Bond. Where I was like, I’m an agent, but I’m also hitting on all the guys, and I’m just horny or something.”

She joked, “That was not in the script. I just added that because I thought that’s what a female Bond character would do. We need a female Bond.”

“Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre” premieres only in theaters March 3.

Check out the trailer below.

