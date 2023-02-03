‘Paddington 3’ Is Still Up in the Air, Says Ben Whishaw: ‘It’s Gone Silent’

The third installment was set to be titled "Paddington in Peru," with franchise newcomer Dougal Wilson on board to direct.

“Paddington 3” is being put on paws.

Actor Ben Whishaw, who voices the whimsically adorable bear, revealed that updates on the third film have “gone silent” in recent months. Production was supposed to begin in the second quarter of 2022, as announced by Studiocanal at the Cannes Film Festival.

“I haven’t read this script and I don’t even know when we’re due to shoot it. I don’t know,” Whishaw told Collider. “I thought it would be happening by now, but I don’t know. It’s gone silent in the way that sometimes these things do. Maybe that just means they’re still working on it, or maybe it means it’s not happening, or you just don’t know.”

“After 10 years of working on the ‘Paddington’ movies, I feel absurdly protective of the little bear, and I’m delighted that Dougal will be there to hold his paw as he embarks on his third big-screen adventure,” Paul King, who directed the first two films, said in a statement when the project was first announced. “Dougal’s work is never less than astounding: funny, beautiful, heartfelt, imaginative, and totally original. Aunt Lucy once asked us to ‘Please Look After This Bear.’ I know Dougal will do so admirably.”

Whishaw as Paddington last made an appearance in a short film featuring Queen Elizabeth II for the late ruler’s Jubilee.

“Her Majesty is well known for her sense of humor, so it should be no surprise that she decided to take part in tonight’s sketch,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement. “There was an interest in the filming and animation process and the opportunity to invite a famous bear to tea was just too much fun to miss. While The Queen may not be attending the concert in person, she was very keen that people understood how much it meant to her and that all those watching had a great time.”

