Owen Wilson Transforms Into Bob Ross — but Not Quite? — for ‘Paint’: Watch the Trailer

Bob Ross now has his very own Aline Dieu. The teaser trailer for IFC’s upcoming comedy film “Paint” has been released, featuring Owen Wilson as “Carl Nagyl,” a fictional character that more than slightly resembles beloved television icon Ross.

Like Ross, who hosted PBS’ instructional art program “The Joy of Painting” from 1983 to 1994, the fictional Nagyl is a permed public television host of a program teaching viewers how to paint, with a knack for soothing narration.

While the late Ross’ image and show are the clear inspiration for Nagyl, the film itself tells a completely original story, one that portrays Nagyl as a womanizing, fame-obsessed man behind his gentle onscreen persona.

Although Nagyl is initially riding high as one of the top talents of his public Vermont TV studio, the film finds him hitting a rough patch in ratings, prompting the studio to bring in a new younger artist Ambrosia (Ciara Renée). As Ambrosia’s show begins to overshadow Nagyl’s, the TV vet undergoes a personal crisis regarding his own skills as a painter.

Along with Wilson and Renée, “Paint” also stars Michaela Watkins, Luisa Strus, Stephen Root, and Lucy Freyer. The film is written and directed by Brit McAdams, in his narrative feature debut. His past directorial work includes the documentary “Triviatown,” the Comedy Central special “Katt Williams: American Hustle,” and episodes of “Tosh.O.” Wilson executive produces “Paint” with Joel David Moore, Amy Jarvela, and Richard J. Bosner. Peter Brant and Sam Maydew, while Aana Myers serves as associate producer.

After “Paint,” Wilson will next be seen in the Disney film “Haunted Mansion,” the latest movie based on the Disney Parks attraction. The “Cars” and “Zoolander” actor stars alongside Rosario Dawson, LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Winona Ryder, Dan Levy, Jared Leto, Danny DeVito, and Jamie Lee Curtis in the film, which will hit theaters in August. He’s also expected to appear in the second season of the Disney+ Marvel series “Loki,” which also features Tom Hiddleston as the title character, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, and Jonathan Majors.

“Paint” releases in theaters April 7. Watch the teaser trailer for the film below.

