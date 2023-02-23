Paul Mescal Recalls Fan Groping Him: ‘Take Your Hand Off My A**’

"It was really not OK," the Oscar nominee said. "It was so gross, creepy."

Paul Mescal is opening up about an inappropriate fan experience.

The Oscar nominee recalled a “creepy” fan encounter following a performance of “A Streetcar Named Desire” on the West End. A female fan asked Mescal for a photo and placed her hand on his rear end.

“As we posed for it, she put her hand on my ass,” Mescal told ES Magazine. “I thought it was an accident, so I, like, [moved] but the hand followed. I remember tensing up and feeling just, like, fury.”

Mescal continued, “I turned to her and said, ‘What’re you doing? Take your hand off my ass.'”

The “Aftersun” star added, “The last thing I want to do is call somebody out in front of the theatre — it’s uncomfortable for everyone involved — but it was really not OK. It was so gross, creepy.”

According to Mescal, “97 per cent of [fame] is really nice — then 3 per cent is somebody, like, grabbing your ass.”

And Mescal isn’t the only heartthrob to be met with awkward fan encounters. “You” star Penn Badgley previously recalled feeling like he’s been “molested” by rabid “Gossip Girl” fans.

“I think as an actor you can become an object of desire, which is something women are already accustomed to more or less around the world — I’ve definitely been, I mean I don’t want to sound sensationalist, but I’ve literally been molested — just in the literal sense of the word, by many people in the moment,” Badgley told The Daily Beast in 2018. “Because that’s what they do.”

“Magic Mike’s Last Dance” actor Channing Tatum recently revealed that during a dentist appointment, a dental assistant asked him to undress.

“I recently just went to the dentist and then not my actual dentist but the woman who is the dentist assistant, tech lady, I come in and she was like, ‘You can take off your jacket,’ so I take off my jacket and give it to her,” Tatum said during an interview with On Demand Entertainment. “She’s like, ‘You can take the rest of it off.’ And I was like, ‘What? Am I supposed to get in a gown or something?’ I was like, ‘It’s the dentist. You’re doing my teeth, right?'”

Tatum added, “I just laughed and then she thankfully broke the moment. She was just like, ‘Haha, but you can take it off if you want.’ And then she left the room. Now I know I’m going to be laying on this table and she’s going to be in my mouth.”

