Pedro Pascal Riffs on Grueling ‘Last of Us’ Shoots and ‘Mandalorian’ Stardom in ‘SNL’ Monologue

The actor reflected on his rapid ascent to TV stardom in his first monologue as a "Saturday Night Live" host.

Pedro Pascal made his “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut last night, making his first trip to Studio 8H to promote his role on “The Last of Us.” In his opening monologue, he looked back at the grueling shoots he endured to bring the video game adaptation to life — and wondered why he couldn’t have landed an easier gig like “The White Lotus.”

“Some HBO shows get to shoot in a five-star Italian resort surrounded by beautiful people,” Pascal said. “But I said no, that’s too easy. I want to shoot in a freezing Canadian forest while being chased around by a guy whose head looks like a genital wart.”

“The Last of Us” has turned into a bona fide cultural phenomenon, but Pascal was never a stranger to high-profile TV shows. The actor has been involved with some of television’s biggest brands, but he’s still getting used to being recognized everywhere he goes.

“It’s an honor to be a part of these huge franchises like ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Star Wars,’ but I’m still getting used to people recognizing me,” he said. “The other day, some guy stopped me on the street and said ‘my son loves “The Mandalorian.”‘ And the next thing I know I’m FaceTiming with this six-year-old who has no idea who I am because my character wears a mask for the entire show.”

Pascal ended the monologue on a sentimental note, reflecting on his Chilean heritage and his proud relatives who are eager to give his phone number out to anyone who asks.

“It is amazing to be here. Like I said, I was born in Chile and nine months later my parents fled Pinochet with me and my sister to the US. They were so brave, and without them I wouldn’t be here in this wonderful country. And I certainly wouldn’t be standing here with you all tonight,” he said. “So to all my family in Chile, I just want to say I love you, I miss you, and stop giving out my phone number.”

Watch Pascal’s “SNL” monologue below.

