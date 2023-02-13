Pedro Pascal Compares Wearing ‘The Mandalorian’ Helmet to ‘Going Blind’: ‘You Can’t See Sh*t’

"There’s no peripheral vision," Pascal said of the "Star Wars" Disney+ get-up. "If there’s a hole, I’m going to fall into it."

Pedro Pascal is taking a weight off his shoulders — literally.

The star of Disney+ series “The Mandalorian” revealed what it’s really like inside the costume of character Din Djarin, who plays bounty hunter Mandalorian.

“It’s like putting on a head-to-toe glove with weights on it,” Pascal told Empire magazine. “It’s ironic that you can’t see any facial expression because it puts you in the world so completely, and instantly makes the character feel real, but you can’t see shit!”

Pascal added of the helmet, “They’ve continued to finesse and make it more comfortable, but it’s like going blind. Your breath completely fogs up the narrow slit that you can see through. There’s no peripheral vision. If there’s a hole, I’m going to fall into it.”

The “Last of Us” actor noted that once in the Beskar get-up, “you immediately feel powerful, protected, dangerous, and like a protector.”

Pascal previously told ScreenRant in 2022 that it was an “indescribable” experience first trying on the helmet for “The Mandalorian” series. “It sits like a glove, as if it were, like the armor, a part of me,” Pascal said. “It is not difficult for me to move in it and hardly restricts me. Only my facial expressions suffer a little from the costume.”

“The Mandalorian” costume designer Shawna Trpcic told IndieWire that she was determined to take a “purist” approach to the clothing choices for characters, especially when it came to dressing Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) in the Season 2 finale.

“The texture, the showmanship and the beauty of the movement of the fabrics, that heaviness, the drape, told as much story about the character as the character’s performance,” Trpcic said. “And I wanted to capture that.”

“The Mandalorian” Season 3 is back March 1, with the trailer teasing how Pascal’s Din Djarin grapples with possessing the Darksaber, created by the first Mandalorian Jedi.

In addition to “The Mandalorian” returning, other upcoming “Star Wars” streaming series include the live-action show “Ahsoka” with Rosario Dawson in the lead role, plus “The Acolyte,” created by “Russian Doll” showrunner Leslye Headland and starring Jodie Turner-Smith, Lee Jung-Jae, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Amandla Stenberg.

