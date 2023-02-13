‘Plane’ and ‘M3GAN’ Show How to Top the VOD Charts: Play Theaters First

Home viewers flocked to early release hits, along with a Valentine's Day Netflix rom-com and more.

Studios that utilized theaters to boost PVOD prospects saw their efforts pay off this week. The $19.99 “Plane” (Lionsgate) and “M3GAN” (Universal) lead the VOD charts, followed by Christmas titles “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” (Universal/$24.99) and “Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody” (Sony/$19.99). With studios recouping $14 or more from each transaction, that’s a bonanza — especially with three of those films still in the box office top 10. Synergy at last!

“Plane” is #1 on iTunes and Vudu, #2 on Google Play, with the order reversed for “M3GAN.” “Puss” is #3 on Google Play, fourth on the others. “Whitney,” new this week, is #3 on Vudu and #7 on iTunes. It has yet to chart at Google Play (which often lags), but perhaps it isn’t helped by the site listing it as a “documentary.” “Triangle of Sadness” (Neon/$6.99) took the #3 spot at iTunes.

“Legion of Super-Heroes” (Warner Bros. Discovery/$19.99), the news DC Comics direct-to-video animated feature, is the sole other new entry this week. It stands on #7 at Vudu. Anna Kendrick drama “Alice Darling” (Lionsgate/$6.99), has a second week on all three charts. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Disney/$19.99), which also is available for Disney + customers, rounds out the list of titles on all three.

Among the specialized Oscar nominees, which count on elevated home play to buttress theatrical, only “Triangle” placed on any list.

Rom-com “Your Place or Mine” with Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kushner continues Netflix’s string of strong original titles. It was an immediate #1 upon its weekend release ahead of Valentine’s Day. Similar to “Glass Onion,” “The Pale Blue Eye,” “You People” — all recent #1s on the Netflix top 10 — these are films that might have thrived in theaters in past years.

“Minions: The Rise of Gru” managed a few days at #1. In recent times, a massive family hit hitting the streamer within a few months of theater and VOD play might have dominated the list for weeks. It will be around for a while (it’s now #2), but this shows the strength of Netflix’s recent original movies.

iTunes and Google Play rank films daily by number of transactions. These are the listings for February 13. Distributors listed are current rights owners. Prices for all titles are for rental.

iTunes

1. Plane (Lionsgate) – $19.99

2. M3GAN (Universal) – $19.99

3. Triangle of Sadness (Neon) – $5.99

4. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (Universal) – $24.99

5. Alice, Darling (Lionsgate) – $6.99

6. Ticket to Paradise (Universal) – $5.99

7. Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Sony) – $19.99

8. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Disney) – $19.99

9. The Menu (Searchlight) – $3.99

10. Babylon (Paramount) – $19.99

Google Play

1. M3GAN (Universal) – $19.99

2. Plane (Lionsgate) – $19.99

3. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (Universal) – $24.99

4. Alice, Darling (Lionsgate) – $6.99

5. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Disney) – $19.99

6. Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount) – $4.99

7. Triangle of Sadness (Neon) – $3.99

8. Black Adam (WBD) – $5.99

9. Ticket to Paradise (Universal) – $5.99

10. The Woman King (Sony) – $5.99

Vudu

Vudu ranks by revenue, not transactions, which elevates Premium VOD titles. This list covers February 6-12.

1. Plane (Lionsgate) – $19.99

2. M3GAN (Universal) – $19.99

3. Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody ($19.99)

4. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (Universal) – $19.99

5. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Disney) – $19.99

6. Black Adam (WBD) – $5.99

7. Legion of Super Heroes (WBD) – $19.99

8. Alice, Darling (Lionsgate) – $6.99

9. The Menu (Searchlight) – $3.99

10. Babylon (Paramount) – $19.99

Netflix Movies

Most viewed, current ranking on Netflix’s daily chart on Monday, February 13. Originals include both Netflix-produced and acquired titles it initially presents in the U.S. Netflix publishes its own weekly top 10 on Tuesdays based on time viewed.

1. Your Place or Mine (Netflix original)

2. Minions: The Rise of Cru (2022 theatrical release)

3. Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (2022 theatrical release)

4. I Can Do Bad All by Myself (2009 theatrical release)

5. You People (Netflix original)

6. Enough (2002 theatrical release)

7. The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Rings (2001 theatrical release)

8. Bad Boys II (2003 theatrical release)

9. Daddy’s Little Girls (2007 theatrical release)

10. The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002 theatrical release)

