‘Plane’ Flies to VOD as Netflix Dominates with Eddie Murphy, Pamela Anderson, and Minions

Gerald Butler's film with an early PVOD date worked for Lionsgate and Netflix viewers still love "You People," even with heavy competition.

The VOD charts saw an infusion of new blood with Lionsgate’s “Plane” ($19.99) surging ahead in its first week. It ranks #1 at iTunes, #2 on Vudu’s weekly chart (disadvantaged by its Friday release), and #4 at Google Play, which always lags a few days behind.

That puts it ahead of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Disney), “Babylon” (Paramount), and “House Party” (Warner Bros. Discovery), all at $19.99. “Wakanda” also streams on Disney+.

“Plane” and “House Party” both came out after their third weekends in theaters. That was expected for “House Party,” the first of several films initially destined for HBO Max but instead debut with less-elevated theatrical play before going to the streaming site.

For “Plane,” it’s an unusual move. The Gerald Butler-produced action film did well in theaters over the three weekends before it added home viewing, but initial response suggests value in moving quickly.

“M3GAN” (Universal/$19.99) continues its strong rentals and is still #1 at Vudu and Google Play and second at iTunes. “Wakanda Forever” placed third at iTunes and Vudu, #2 at Google Play.

“Alice, Darling” (Lionsgate/$6.99) starring Anna Kendricks is the best new straight-to-VOD release in recent weeks. The thriller, which debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival last fall before a limited December and full January release, made all three charts, with #4 at iTunes best.

Lionsgate

“Babylon” reached as high as #4 during the week at iTunes. It also placed on Vudu. “House Party” is only on Vudu, where its PVOD price elevates it there with its revenue-based rankings.

Last week, saw a brief surge from Oscar nominations. It tapered off this week with “Top Gun: Maverick, “Triangle of Sadness”, “TÁR”, and “Everything Everywhere All at Once each placing on a single list.

“The Woman King” (Sony/$5.99) joined “Plane,” “Wakanda Forever,” “M3GAN,” “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” (Universal/$19.99), and “Alice” on all three charts. During the week, “Groundhog Day” (Sony/$3.99, not streaming anywhere) reached as high as #3 at iTunes (the holiday was on Thursday).

“You People” with Eddie Murphy remained at #1 on Netflix this week. Netflix continues to benefit as Universal’s Illumination animation partner, rather than going to Peacock. So it got “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” the biggest theatrical cartoon hit since 2019, seven months after it opened in theaters.

Normally that would be a default #1 at Netflix, as was “Sing 2” (which only this week dropped off their top 10). Yet “You People” held it off even over the weekend, when kids normally elevate animated features. Sony’s “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” (Netflix now gets first streaming rights to all Sony releases) nudged it out initially at #2, with the older “Flushed Away” also on their chart.

Courtesy of Netflix

“Pamela: A Love Story,” an original documentary about Pamela Anderson, was at #3 most of the week (it just fell to fifth). Two other originals round out the top 6, with Norwegian horror film “Viking Wolf” #4 and “True Spirit,” an Australian film about a teenage girl who sailed solo around the world at #6.

All this fresh blood pushed “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story” and Netflix’s big Oscar nominee “All Quiet on the Western Front” out of the top 10. “Flushed,” “Enough,” and “Bad Boys II” attracted interest as “vintage” older titles.

iTunes and Google Play rank films daily by number of transactions. These are the listings for February 6. Distributors listed are current rights owners. Prices for all titles are for rental.

iTunes

1. Plane (Lionsgate) – $19.99

2. M3GAN (Universal) – $19.99

3. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Disney) – $19.99

4. Alice, Darling (Lionsgate) – $6.99

5. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (Universal) – $19.99

6. Triangle of Sadness (Neon) – $5.99

7. Babylon (Paramount) – $19.99

8. Ticket to Paradise (Universal) – $5.99

9. TÁR (Focus) – $5.99

10. The Woman King (Sony) – $5.99

Google Play

1. M3GAN (Universal) – $19.99

2. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Disney) – $19.99

3. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (Universal) – $19.99

4. Plane (Lionsgate) – $19.99

5. Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount) – $4.99

6. Alice, Darling (Lionsgate) – $6.99

7. The Woman King (Sony) – $5.99

8. Groundhog Day (Sony) – $3.99

9. Ticket to Paradise (Universal) – $5.99

10. Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24) – $19.99

Vudu

Vudu ranks by revenue, not transactions, which elevates Premium VOD titles. This list covers January 30-February 5.

1. M3GAN (Universal) – $19.99

2. Plane (Lionsgate) – $19.99

3. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Disney) – $19.99

4. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (Universal) – $19.99

5. Babylon (Paramount) – $19.99

6. House Party (WBD) – $19.99

7. Black Adam (WBD) – $5.99

8. The Woman King (Sony) – $5.99

9. Bullet Train (Sony) – $5.99

10. Alice, Darling (Lionsgate) – $6.99

Netflix Movies

Most viewed, current ranking on Netflix’s daily chart on Monday, February 6. Originals include both Netflix-produced and acquired titles it initially presents in the U.S. Netflix publishes its own weekly top 10 on Tuesdays based on time viewed.

1. You People (Netflix original)

2. Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (2022 theatrical release)

3. Minions: The Rise of Cru (2022 theatrical release)

4. Viking Wolf (Netflix Norwegian original)

5. Pamela: A Love Story (Netflix original documentary)

6. True Spirit (Netflix Australian original)

7. Enough (2002 theatrical release)

8. Arctic (2018 theatrical release)

9. Flushed Away (2006 theatrical release)

10. Bad Boys II (2003 theatrical release)

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.