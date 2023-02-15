‘Poker Face’ Renewed for Season 2 at Peacock

Rian Johnson's crime series starring Natasha Lyonne premiered this January.

Natasha Lyonne will be on the road a bit longer. “Poker Face,” the Peacock case-of-the-week series starring the “Russian Doll” actor, has been renewed for Season 2.

The news was announced Wednesday, less than a month after the series premiered its first four episodes on the NBCUniversal streamer to critical acclaim. Season 1 of the series consists of 10 episodes, with the finale set to debut on March 9.

“’Poker Face’ is one of those rare, undeniable shows that we all fell in love with from the start, but the critical acclaim and viewer response has been beyond our wildest dreams,” Susan Rovner, chairman of entertainment content at NBCUniversal television and streaming, said in a statement. “Working alongside the creative genius of Rian Johnson, Natasha Lyonne and Ram Bergman, along with our partners at MRC and T-Street, has been a spectacular ride, and we can’t wait to hit the road for another season as we continue to build momentum across Peacock’s originals slate.”

Lyonne stars in “Poker Face” as Charlie Cale, an ordinary woman who has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying, per the series logline. She hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda and with every stop encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can’t help but solve.

Benjamin Bratt and Ron Perlman play recurring roles throughout the first season, while one episode guest stars include the likes of Adrien Brody, Brandon Michael Hall, Charles Melton, Cherry Jones, Chloë Sevigny, Clea DuVall, Colton Ryan, Danielle MacDonald, Ellen Barkin, Hong Chau, Jameela Jamil, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Judith Light, Lil Rel Howery, Luis Guzmán, Megan Suri, Nick Nolte, Reed Birney, Rhea Perlman, Rowan Blanchard, S. Epatha Merkerson, Simon Helberg, Stephanie Hsu, Tim Blake Nelson, and Tim Meadows.

“Poker Face” was created by “Knives Out” and “Glass Onion” director Rian Johnson, who also serves as a writer and director on several episodes. Johnson executive produces with Lyonne, who co-wrote and directed the upcoming eighth episode of the first season. Other executive producers include Ram Bergman, Nena Rodrigue, and Iain B. MacDonald, Nora Zuckerman, and Lilla Zuckerman, the latter of whom serve as the series showrunners. Maya Rudolph and Danielle Renfrew Behrens co-executive produce the series.

The series is a production of Johnson and Bergman’s T-Street banner, Lyonne’s Animal Pictures banner, and MRC Television.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.