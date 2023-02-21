Everything Coming to Prime Video in March 2023

From the "Rocky" saga to multiple "Carrie" movies and the classic "12 Angry Men," here's what's coming to Prime Video in March.

March is still winter, no matter which animal you ask, which means it’s still completely acceptable to cancel all plans and curl up under a blanket in front of the TV. Prime Video’s movie library updates throughout the month, with most of its new additions on March 1 — including the “Rocky” saga, multiple “Carrie” adaptations, “12 Angry Men,” and more.

For Prime users who love books and TV, March means the highly-anticipated premiere of “Daisy Jones & the Six,” based on the best-selling novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid. The eponymous Daisy (Riley Keough) and Billy Dunne’s band (Sam Claflin) make a mean match, starting with a hit single and leading to what seems like endless fame and glory. But where there is success there is peril, and both the band’s rise and an electric connection with Daisy threaten Billy’s marriage and everyone’s personal lives. James Ponsoldt, Nzingha Stewart, and Will Graham direct the series, created by Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber. “Daisy Jones & The Six” premieres March 3, with new episodes every Friday until March 24.

Read on for more of what’s coming to Prime Video in March.

March 1

“12 Angry Men” (1957)

“A Fish Called Wanda” (1988)

“Akeelah and The Bee” (2006)

“American Gangster” (2007)

“Barbershop” (2002)

“Barefoot in the Park” (1967)

“Being John Malkovich” (1999)

“Big Daddy” (1999)

“Capote” (2006)

“Carrie” (1976)

“Carrie” (2013)

“Cinderella Man” (2005)

“Cloverfield” (2008)

“Contraband” (2012)

“Courageous” (2011)

“Creed” (2015)

“Creed II” (2018)

“Dazed and Confused” (1993)

“Def Comedy Jam S1-S7” (1992)

“Detroit” (2017)

“Duck Soup” (1933)

“Elizabeth” (1999)

“Elizabeth: The Golden Age” (2007)

“Eye for an Eye” (1996)

“Flesh and Bone” (1993)

“Good Will Hunting” (1998)

“Imagine That” (2009)

“Internal Affairs” (1990)

“Jonah: A VeggieTales Movies” (2002)

“Kevin Hart: Laugh At My Pain” (2011)

“Leaving Las Vegas” (1996)

“Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels” (1999)

“Lost in Translation” (2003)

“Margin Call” (2011)

“Midnight Cowboy” (1969)

“Minnie and Moskowitz” (1971)

“Nerve” (2016)

“Nowitzki: The Perfect Shot” (2015)

“Once Upon a Time in the West” (1969)

“Ordinary People” (1980)

“Paths of Glory” (1957)

“Pulp Fiction” (1994)

“RBG” (2018)

“Red River” (1948)

“Rocky” (1976)

“Rocky Balboa” (2006)

“Rocky II” (1979)

“Rocky III” (1982)

“Rocky IV” (1985)

“Rocky V” (1990)

“Sahara” (2005)

“Scent of a Woman” (1993)

“Shine A Light” (2008)

“Sterile Cuckoo” (1969)

“Street Smart” (1987)

“Super 8” (2011)

“The Apartment” (1960)

“The Babysitter” (1995)

“The Dead Zone” (1983)

“The Defiant Ones” (1958)

“The Expendables 2” (2012)

“The Expendables 3” (2014)

“The Frozen Ground” (2013)

“The Hunted” (2003)

“The Hunter” (1980)

“The Last Temptation of Christ” (1988)

“The Machinist” (2004)

“The Manchurian Candidate” (2004)

“The Pirates Who Don’t Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie” (2008)

“The Presidio” (1988)

“The Virgin Suicides” (2000)

“Unlocked” (2017)

“Vanilla Sky” (2001)

“Vanity Fair” (2004)

“VeggieTales: An Easter Carol” (2004)

“VeggieTales: Lord of the Beans” (2005)

“VeggieTales: Noah’s Ark” (2017)

“VeggieTales: ‘Twas The Night Before Easter” (2011)

“Witness For the Protection” (1958)

“Your Highness” (2011)

March 3

“Daisy Jones & The Six” (2023)

“The Pimp – No F***ing Fairytale” (2023)

March 6

“The Magnificent Seven” (2016)

March 7

“Secret Headquarters” (2022)

“The Silent Twins” (2022)

“The Visitor” (2022)

March 10

“Jackass Forever” (2022)

“This Is Christmas” (2022)

March 11

“La Guzman” S1 (2019)

March 12

“Men, Women & Children” (2014)

March 14

“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” (2022)

March 17

“Angel Flight” (2023)

“Boy and the World” (2014)

“Class of ‘07” (2023)

“Dom” (2023)

“Swarm” (2023)

March 21

“Nope” (2022)

March 22

“Sanandresito” (2012)

March 24

“Reggie” (2023)

“Top Gun: Maverick” (2022)

March 28

“Big Trip 2: Special Delivery” (2022)

March 29

“American Renegades” (2018)

“Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets” (2017)

March 31

“Boss” S1-2 (2011)

“But I’m a Cheerleader” (2000)

“Enemies Closer” (2014)

“The Power” (2023)

“Siberia” (2021)

“Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor” (2013)

“Zeros and Ones” (2021)

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.