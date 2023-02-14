‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ Teaser: Shonda Rhimes Peels Back a Controversial Royal Romance

India Amarteifio leads as the young Queen Charlotte in the "Bridgerton" prequel series.

It’s the beginning of a love story that shook Regency England to its core.

“Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” tells the little-known history of the titular ruling royal marrying King George III (Corey Mylchreest) and causing a stir in society. Young Charlotte, pre-royal title, is played by India Amarteifio, along with “Bridgerton” star Golda Rosheuvel playing the adult character.

Beloved character Lady Danbury is simultaneously portrayed by Arsema Thomas, marking her TV debut, and Adjoa Andoh, plus Ruth Gemmell reprising her role of Lady Violet Bridgerton.

The ensemble cast also includes Michelle Fairley, Sam Clemmett, Freddie Dennis, Richard Cunningham, Tunji Kasim, Rob Maloney, Cyril Nri, and Hugh Sachs.

The official synopsis for the six-episode series reads: Centered on Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence and power, this Bridgerton-verse prequel tells the story of how the young Queen’s marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world inherited by the characters in Bridgerton.

“Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” is directed and executive produced by Tom Verica, with Betsy Beers serving as executive producer.

Shonda Rhimes serves as showrunner, executive producer, and writer, with the prequel series based off a novel she co-wrote.

“Queen Charlotte has been such a moving character to write and now having the opportunity to work with Julia to adapt this story into a book is such an exciting opportunity,” Rhimes said in a press statement. “I can’t wait for fans of this universe to read the story of a character that has resonated so deeply with our audience.”

To mark the debut of “Queen Charlotte,” an immersive pop-up Queen’s Ball Experience will be unveiled in New York City. “The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience” is co-produced by Netflix, Shondaland, and Fever. The waitlist is now open for guests to register.

Meanwhile, “Bridgerton” Season 3 is in the works, centering on the love story between Penelope Featherington aka Lady Whistledown (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). The #Polin romance is just one part of the complicated Season 3 drama which includes Penelope (Coughlan) seeking out suitors and at first trying to forget about lost love Colin, who later sets out to help her find a husband…all while falling for her the whole time.

“Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” premieres May 4 on Netflix. For all the details on “Bridgerton” Season 3, click here.

Check out the teaser below.

