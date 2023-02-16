Rebel Wilson Was Forbidden to Lose ‘More Than 10 Pounds’ During ‘Pitch Perfect’ Era

"It's in your contract," Wilson said of playing character Fat Amy across the three musical films.

Rebel Wilson said she was not allowed to change her physique during the “Pitch Perfect” era due to a strict contract.

Wilson, who famously played Fat Amy in the film trilogy, revealed she was forbidden from fluctuating in weight across the movies.

“I couldn’t lose a massive amount of weight, because I was in the contract for that movie,” Wilson said during Spotify’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast. “You can’t lose, I think it’s not more than 10 pounds, or gain more than 10 pounds. Yeah, you have to kind of stay at the weight. It’s in your contract.”

“Pitch Perfect” debuted in 2012, followed by subsequent 2015 and 2017 installments. Wilson unveiled an 80-pound weight loss in 2022.

“I was stereotyped in playing that fat, funny friend, which is so hard because I love those roles,” Wilson recalled, calling her past characters “so confident and ballsy” in “Pitch Perfect” and beyond. “I love doing the roles. I love those characters. But then I did want to do more things, and I felt like being the bigger girl you’re just more pigeonholed.”

Wilson’s personal health also influenced her decision to shed the weight.

“I went to see a fertility doctor, and he was like, ‘You’d have a much better chance with fertility if you were healthier,'” Wilson said. “It really hit me hard, because I was living a fantastic bigger life.”

The “Senior Year” star opened up about feeling pressured to come out as queer in June 2022 due to a Sydney Morning Herald newspaper reporter allegedly threatening to “out” her.

“I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince,” Wilson took to social media with her partner, “but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess #loveislove.”

Wilson additionally shared an “awful” #MeToo encounter with an unnamed male co-star who “tried to destroy me and my career” following the assault.

Yet Wilson is not the only star whose weight has been the topic of discussion among casting directors and contract obligations: Bryce Dallas Howard and Jennifer Lawrence both shared their respective issues with studios demanding they lose weight for certain roles.

“I remember the biggest conversation was, ‘How much weight are you going to lose?‘” Lawrence said of her “Hunger Games” breakout role. “Along with me being young and growing and not able to be on a diet, I don’t know if I want all of the girls who are going to dress up as Katniss to feel like they can’t because they’re not a certain weight. And I can’t let that seep into my brain either.”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.