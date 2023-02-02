‘Rust’ Prosecutors Make It Easy to Find All of Alec Baldwin’s Court Docs

Due to the "high volume of requests," New Mexico authorities are putting everything they have online.

You normally wouldn’t expect this level of accessibility from a government bureaucracy, but the demand to see Alec Baldwin’s public court documents in the “Rust” case have been so high that authorities are just putting it all online. And they’re sending out press releases touting the portal.

New Mexico district attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies, who formally charged Baldwin and Hannah Gutierrez-Reed with two counts of involuntary manslaughter each on Tuesday, has now launched an online portal via the state’s courts. She’s now asking media and the public to access anything and everything pertaining to the “Rust” case there.

If you visit nmcourts.gov, there’s a tab along the left rail that says “High Profile Cases.” Beneath it are all the criminal court documents for the cases against Baldwin, Gutierrez-Reed and “Rust” assistant director David Halls, who had already agreed to a plea deal (and was subsequently charged with negligent use of a deadly weapon). It’s an easy-access, one-stop shop for all your information on one of the most troubling stories to rock Hollywood in years!

“All current documents are posted and future documents will be published as soon as possible after they are received by the court. These webpages allow access to documents without the need to request specific records or search other databases,” a statement from a rep for the D.A. reads.

Among some of the documents so far are the state’s witness list for a preliminary hearing, the formal criminal summons, and the state’s probable cause against Baldwin. As IndieWire reported on Tuesday, that document lays out the full case against Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed, including the detail that Baldwin was said to be “distracted” on his phone during the mandatory firearms training.

The formal criminal charges come more than a year after a fatal accident on set of the independent Western “Rust” on October 21, 2021, in which star and producer Baldwin held the prop gun that discharged a live bullet, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring “Rust” director Joel Souza. Hutchins wanted to line up a camera angle and instructed Baldwin to remove the weapon from his holster while aiming it at the camera, at which point it fired and struck Hutchins in the torso.

One of the involuntary manslaughter charges the defendants face stems from underlying negligence, and the other stems from “manslaughter in the commission of a lawful act,” which requires proof of more than simple negligence involved in a death. Under New Mexico law, each is a fourth-degree felony punishable by up to 18 months in jail and a $5,000 fine. The charges also include a firearm enhancement, however, and that carries a mandatory penalty of five years in jail.

