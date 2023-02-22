‘Rust’ Will Resume Filming This Spring in Montana

Alec Baldwin is returning to the project despite facing up to 18 months in prison in New Mexico.

“Rust” is finally set to resume filming, with producers announcing Wednesday that production would pick up on the Alec Baldwin movie later this spring in Montana on the Yellowstone Film Ranch.

Though Taylor Sheridan’s “Yellowstone” also films (elsewhere) in Montana, Yellowstone Film Ranch is home to Western films like Nicolas Cage’s “The Old Way” and “Murder at Yellowstone City,” and not the smash-hit Paramount Network series.

Producers have been talking for months about plans to finally finish filming on “Rust,” which was halted in the wake of the fatal October 2021 accident involving cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. But it remained a question where and when producers could pick work back up — and who would return.

Earlier this month, producers announced that Bianca Cline, who worked as the cinematographer on “Marcel the Shell With Shoes On,” would replace Hutchins as the film’s DP. The film’s director Joel Souza, who was also wounded in the shooting on set, is returning. And though Baldwin faces up to 18 months in prison via an involuntary manslaughter charge from the state of New Mexico, he too is scheduled to return to the project.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the film’s armorer who was also charged with involuntary manslaughter, is not returning to the project, and the producers have stated they won’t be using functioning weapons on set this time around. Coincidentally, “The Old Way,” Gutierrez-Reed’s first credited film as an armorer, was shot at the Yellowstone Film Ranch.

“The dedication and passion of the entire ‘Rust’ production team to honor Halyna’s vision has deeply moved us,” the founders of Yellowstone Film Ranch Richard Gray, Carter Boehm, and Colin Davis said in a statement obtained by IndieWire. “We’ve learned so much about Halyna as a friend and colleague, the depth of her artistry, and the lasting impact she had on so many. We are honored to play a role in the realization of her vision and to carry forward her inspiring legacy through championing this film.”

“I am deeply grateful to Richie, Carter, and Colin for the invitation to the Yellowstone Film Ranch in Montana. Their unwavering friendship, support, and now partnership in completing ‘Rust’ and honoring Halyna means the world to me and our entire production team,” Souza added. “The beauty of Montana surpasses words, and the warm hospitality and kindness extended by everyone I’ve met has been both humbling and inspiring. It is a privilege to work with such great partners as we see this through on Halyna’s behalf.”

“Rust” was about halfway completed before production halted in the wake of the accident. And Montana, like New Mexico, offers a similar tax credit incentive for film productions, anywhere between 20-35 percent of production costs.

Producers, in addition to completing the movie, which now will feature Hutchins’ widow Matthew as an executive producer, have previously announced plans to make a documentary about Halyna Hutchins’ life.

Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed will be arraigned in court in a remote appearance this Friday, and it’s expected that production will be completed on “Rust” prior to Baldwin’s in-person hearing in Santa Fe. Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed were both originally charged with two felony charges, including one that would bring a five-year minimum prison sentence, but prosecutors reduced that charge on Monday after Baldwin’s lawyers said the law in question was not in effect until after the “Rust” shooting took place.

