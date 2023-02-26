Eugene Levy: ‘We’ve Never Stopped Thinking’ About Reviving ‘Schitt’s Creek’

While nothing is currently in the works, the comedy legend said that when the "Schitt's Creek" team finds the right idea, "we'll probably act on it."

In 2023, no TV show ever truly ends. Any cancellation can be undone by a rival streaming service looking to gain an edge, and a planned finale often just signifies a pause until it’s time to make a lucrative reboot. Everything from decade-long hiatuses to the deaths of major cast members can be overcome in the name of producing more content.

So when an acclaimed series like “Schitt’s Creek” comes to a close, it’s only a matter of time before fans start speculating about when they’ll see their favorite characters again. Dan and Eugene Levy’s CBC sitcom about a rich family forced to decamp to a small town became a runaway hit once it started streaming on Netflix — and was one of the most popular comedies on TV throughout its six-season run. And while the characters received a fitting send-off in the series finale, it’s possible that viewers haven’t seen the last of the Rose family.

In a new interview with Radio Times to promote his Apple TV+ series “The Reluctant Traveler,” Eugene Levy teased that more “Schitt’s Creek” could be in the works soon.

Related Dan Levy Sets Film Directing Debut with Netflix's 'Good Grief'

Netflix Was Huge for 'Schitt's Creek' -- Now It's Going to Hulu Related 22 Great Erotic Thrillers, from Adrian Lyne to Brian De Palma

Oscars 2023: Best Visual Effects Predictions

“I know my son Daniel has said this, we’d love to get together with these people again and take the show and the characters to yet another level,” Levy said. “There’s nothing in the works right now to be honest, but you know, we’ve never stopped thinking about what might happen down the line. We’re certainly open to anything, I think when the idea that is the right idea presents itself we’ll probably act on it, I guess.”

But the comedy legend says he also understands that his children are busy with other projects — including Dan Levy’s upcoming directorial debut “Good Grief” — so nobody is rushing to make more “Schitt’s Creek” out of a need for a job.

“Daniel is doing quite well on his own right now,” he said. “He doesn’t need the old man on his back you know, that kind of baggage he doesn’t need. Sarah’s got her show, ‘Surreal Estate,’ that she’s just finished the second season on so it’s good to see them out of the nest and soaring, doing what they’re doing so well. They don’t need dad.”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.