Courteney Cox Thought Hayden Panettiere’s ‘Scream’ Character Died Already: ‘I Get So Confused’

"There’s been so many," Cox said. "I have to remember."

Courteney Cox can’t even keep track of Ghostface’s kills.

The “Scream VI” star and franchise icon revealed that she was shocked to learn Hayden Panettiere was returning as sarcastic cinephile Kirby for the new film, in theaters March 10. Panettiere starred in “Scream 4” alongside Emma Roberts.

“I thought she died! I get so confused,” Cox told Variety. “There’s been so many…It’s so interesting how people came back. I have to remember.”

Cox added, “I’m just so excited to be a part of something this long.”

The “Friends” alum is the sole original “Scream” star to still be in the franchise. David Arquette’s character died in the fifth “Scream” movie, and Neve Campbell exited the franchise prior to “Scream VI” amid salary disputes. Her character, Sidney Prescott, however, is still referenced in the upcoming film.

“I missed working with her, but I’m going to support whatever she feels is right,” Cox said of Campbell.

Cox also teased that “Scream VI” is the first time she did not know who Ghostface was on set.

“I have a really good scene with Ghostface and it was amazing. I’ve obviously been stabbed many times and all that, but this time, to work with Ghostface and not know who’s under the mask, it was really fun,” Cox said. “Usually by the time I’m getting stabbed, I know who it is.”

“Scream VI” star Jenna Ortega previously promised the film is the goriest in the franchise to date, with the New York City-set slasher emphasizing its new location outside of fictional suburb Woodsboro.

“It’s like, 20 times more mortifying,” co-star Melissa Barrera said about the Manhattan location. “It’s awful. Because you also see how, in a city like New York City, everyone is kind of doing their own thing and someone is screaming for help, and no one will come to their help. Everyone’s kind of like, ‘I’m not getting into that.’ So it’s mortifying, because you’re chased by Ghostface, but you also see humanity and how that reacts in a situation like that.”

Radio Silence’s Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett direct “Scream VI” from a script by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick. New franchise additions include Dermot Mulroney as a New York police officer, Samara Weaving, and Tony Revolori. Rumors have swirled that “Scream” alum Matthew Lillard, who played one-half of the original Ghostface killers in the 1996 film alongside Skeet Ulrich, will appear in some capacity despite his character’s perceived death.

