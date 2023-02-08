‘Scream VI’ Unveils First Kill in 3D with Super Bowl Trailer — Watch

Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera escape a Manhattan apartment building as Ghostface grows closer in a terrifying sneak peek.

Get ready to scream in 3D.

The latest teaser for “Scream VI” shares Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera narrowly escaping Ghostface, only to later discover along with Courteney Cox that Ghostface has a secret super-villain lair complete with dozens of costumes and masks.

Directed by Radio Silence’s Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, the sixth franchise installment sees fellow returning “Scream 5” stars Mindy (Jasmin Savoy Brown), Chad (Mason Gooding), and Tara (Ortega) attending college, with Tara’s half-sister Sam (Barrera) also moving to New York to protect her. Hayden Panettiere (“Scream 4”) is also back as cinephile Kirby, with Dermot Mulroney, Samara Weaving, and Tony Revolori making their franchise debuts. The script is penned by “Scream 5” co-screenwriters James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick.

“Scream VI” will be the first in the franchise to be released in 3D in theaters. A special “Scream VI” fan event, presented by Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media, will kick off Thursday, March 9 to celebrate the release of the film debuting exclusively in theaters March 10.

“‘Scream’ fans are among the most loyal and passionate out there, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring them this latest terrifying chapter like never before, in a visceral 3D format,” Paramount Pictures president of domestic distribution Chris Aronson said. “In this iteration, the ‘Scream’ universe moves beyond Woodsboro and into New York City, and the Big Apple called for even bigger scares, surprises, and frightening turns. We can’t wait for fans to see what Ghostface has in store for them this time.”

Fans will be the first to see the film in 3D at the 3D Fan Event Screening on March 9 at 5:00 p.m. local time. The event celebrates the theatrical release of the film’s opening exclusively in theaters with one special show in 3D prior to the film’s wide release at participating theaters across the country including Dolby Cinema, 4DX, and other premium large format theaters.

Ticketholders at this “Scream VI” screening will also see special content curated for this event, plus will receive a limited-edition collector’s print designed by UK artist Doaly, to be given away at their local theatre on the date of the event, while supplies last. Tickets are available here.

“Scream VI” premieres in theaters March 10.

Check out the latest trailer below.

