Neverending AI-Generated ‘Seinfeld’ Episode Takes the Show About Nothing to Infinity

Co-creators Skyler Hartle and Brian Habersberger set out to create a "Netflix-like" option to perpetually stream an algorithm-based parody on the sitcom, complete with a robotic laugh track.

The sitcom about nothing has now entered the metaphysical realm.

“Seinfeld” has now found new life thanks to AI platform co-creators Skyler Hartle and Brian Habersberger founding “Nothing, Forever,” a show that parodies the Emmy-winning series by running nonstop on Twitch. “Nothing, Forever” debuted December 14 and features the likenesses of “Seinfeld” characters Elaine, Jerry, George, and Kramer complete with a laugh track and algorithm-generated dialogue.

“It’s an AI generated sitcom…about nothing,” a TikTok teaser describes the show.

“As generative media gets better, we have this notion that at any point, you’re gonna be able to turn on the future equivalent of Netflix and watch a show perpetually, nonstop as much as you want,” co-creator Hartle told Vice’s Motherboard. “You don’t just have seven seasons of a show, you have seven hundred, or infinite seasons of a show that has fresh content whenever you want it. And so that became one of our grounding pillars.”

He added, “Our grounding principle was, can we create a show that can generate entertaining content forever? Because that’s truly where we see the future emerging towards. Our goal with the next iterations or next shows that we release is to actually trade a show that is like Netflix-level quality.”

The dialogue for “Nothing, Forever” is powered by OpenAI’s GPT-3 language model. The dialogue and direction of scenes is entirely generated through the AI platform. The show can also change based on Twitch users’ feedback through the stream chat. So, will the best jokes of “Seinfeld” be recreated on the AI version?

“The show can effectively change and the narrative actually evolves based on the audience,” Hartle said. “One of the major factors that we’re thinking about is how do we get people involved in crafting the narrative so it becomes their own.”

Like “Seinfeld,” a Jerry-inspired character named Larry (presumably after series creator Larry David) performs stand-up comedy to cap off certain scenes, which was a mainstay for the show.

“The actual impetus for this was it originally started its life as this weird, very, off-center kind of nonsensical, surreal art project,” co-creator Hartle said. “But then we kind of worked over the years to bring it to this new place. And then, of course, generative media and generative AI just kind of took off in a crazy way over the past couple of years.”

