Seth Rogen Wouldn’t ‘F*ck with’ a ‘Freaks and Geeks’ Reboot: ‘Just Let It Exist’

Seth Rogen is shutting the door on a “Freaks and Geeks” revival.

Speaking with People magazine, the actor addressed the recent trend of reboots and his feelings that the original cast probably wouldn’t want to revisit the short-lived NBC series, either.

“I don’t think anyone would do it,” Rogen told People of any possible hoped-for reboot. “It’s so rare that you do something in your career that is actually just viewed as good.”

“Freaks and Geeks” centered on siblings Lindsay (Linda Cardellini) and Sam (John Francis Daley), who try to make friends in their new Detroit high school in 1980. Rogen, James Franco, Jason Segel, Busy Philipps, Martin Starr, and Samm Levine starred in the teen-centric series that ran from 1999 to 2000. Paul Feig created the show, while Judd Apatow executive-produced.

He added, “I know enough now not to fuck with that, to just let it be good and not try to go revisit it, and just let it exist.”

Executive producer, writer, and director Apatow previously revealed that there was an offer from MTV to continue the series at a “much lower budget” back in 2000, but the “Freaks and Geeks” team “decided we didn’t want to do a weaker version of the show.”

Showrunner Feig added in 2021, “There’s moments so many times I go like, ‘Wow, we just got away with these 18 episodes,’ and I’m sure we would’ve done other great episodes, another great season. But at the same time, it’s set in amber now and there’s something lovely about that.”

“Freaks and Geeks” alum Starr is currently reprising his “Party Down” role for the new Starz revival, while legendary NBC sitcom “Frasier” is getting new life at Paramount+. In the years since “Freaks and Geeks,” allegations against actor Franco have come to light, with Philipps claiming Franco assaulted her on set for the series. In 2021, Rogen announced a formal split with Franco in terms of future creative partnerships amid renewed attention to sexual assault allegations brought against the actor.

And separate from “Freaks and Geeks,” Rogen is equally as protective of the “Superbad” legacy, helmed by longtime collaborator and fellow “Freaks” alum Apatow.

“What’s crazy is that Gabe LaBelle is like, 19 years old and his and his friends’ favorite movie is ‘Superbad,'” Rogen told People of his “Fabelmans” co-star. “So it never changed for some reason. No one’s made a good high school movie since then.”

Rogen also previously shut down any involvement in a follow-up film, saying “Superbad” is the one movie he would “100% percent probably never touch” for a sequel or reboot.

