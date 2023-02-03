‘Sex/Life’ Season 2 Teaser: Sarah Shahi Comes Alive Again with NSFW Affair

Adam Demos and Mike Vogel heat up the titillating triangle begging the question: Does domesticity always equal bliss?

Our “Sex/Life” is now back on track.

After Billie (Sarah Shahi) chose ex and arguably her first true love Brad (Adam Demos) in the Season 1 finale, the aftermath is exposed with Billie’s husband Cooper (Mike Vogel) pursuing a new relationship of his own.

Margaret Odette, Cleo Anthony, Craig Bierko, Darius Homayoun, Dylan Bruce, Jonathan Sadowski, Li Jun Li, and Wallis Day also star in the Netflix series.

The second season is teased to be unpacking the love triangle between a woman, her husband, and her past that takes a provocative new look at female identity and desire, per the official logline. Billie navigates new challenges — and fresh desires — as she lusts after the life she wants. But will she be able to have it all?

“Once you wake up, once you get even just a tiny taste, there’s no going back,” Billie says in the teaser, adding that once people “stop sleepwalking through our lives, stop trying to do the right thing, while denying our truth.”

Created by Stacy Rukeyser, “Sex/Life” is inspired by the book “44 Chapters About 4 Men” by BB Easton. The series is executive produced by showrunner Rukeyser, J. Miles Dale, and Jordan Hawley.

For a series known for explicit sex scenes and an especially jaw-dropping nude sequence, the “Sex/Life” Season 1 intimacy coordinator Casey Hudecki reflected on what would be considered the “maximum amount of nudity” required for certain scenes.

“What actions do we really need?” Hudecki told E! Online. “We were really lucky on ‘Sex/Life’ because we got a lot of rehearsals, and those help the actors get out of their heads and just perform because they already know what to expect, what their modesty garments are going to be. I think that goes a long way to protecting our performers’ mental health in this industry.”

Shahi added of the cliffhanger Season 1 finale, “She’s not ignoring her children, she’s not ignoring the needs of her husband. There is just a part of her that’s missing, and she’s really struggling trying to feel it again. For me, what it comes down to is having the guts to say ‘I want more’ and going after that. And that doesn’t make you a bad parent to want that. You can still be a wife and a mom and be a sexual goddess at the same time.”

“Sex/Life” Season 2 premieres March 2 on Netflix.

Check out the teaser below.

