Watch ‘South Park’ Parody Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘Victim’ Pleas for Privacy

"We don’t care about some dumb prince and his stupid wife," character Eric Cartman says in a recent episode.

In a new episode titled “The Worldwide Privacy Tour,” the Comedy Central animated series did not call out the Duke and Duchess of Sussex by name but directly parodied Harry’s memoir “Spare” and the Netflix docuseries “Harry & Meghan.”

The “South Park” installment centers on the fictional Prince of Canada and his wife, who travel to the small Colorado town of South Park in an effort to have privacy from media attention. However, the couple promote their book “Waaagh,” likely in reference to “Spare,” and hold protest signs drawing attention to themselves that read: “We want our privacy!” and “Stop looking at us!”

Character Eric Cartman says, “We don’t care about some dumb prince and his stupid wife,” while Kyle Broflovski added, “I’m sick of hearing about them! I can’t get away from them! They’re everywhere, in my fucking face!”

A “Good Morning Canada” host tells the Prince “some people might say that your Instagram-loving bitch wife actually doesn’t want her privacy,” seemingly in reference to Markle’s multiple Hollywood projects on the horizon. “Since our beloved Queen has died, all Canadians are finding it hard to go on,” the animated anchor says in a clip.

The Prince’s wife replies in reference to her husband, “I told him to write a book because you’re family is, like, stupid, and then, like, so are journalists…We just want to be normal people so this attention is so hard.”

Later, a “branding manager” meeting describes the Prince of Canada as a “millionaire, world traveler, victim,” while his wife is a “sorority girl, actress, influencer, and victim.”

Prince Harry and Markle’s Netflix docuseries “Harry & Meghan” drew backlash from “Uncensored” host Piers Morgan after he alleged that a moment from his talk show was taken out of context.

“BREAKING: Princess Pinocchio & Prince Hypocrite use my voice to flog their ghastly new series,” Morgan tweeted. “I’m traumatized by this exploitation.”

Morgan also slammed Prince Harry for “waging a relentless vicious public war against his own family” and called the royal a “deluded spoiled manipulated brat” that makes “untrue” allegations.

