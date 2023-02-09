Spider-Man Noir Live-Action Series Confirmed at Amazon, Set in 1930s New York City

"The Lost City" and "John Wick 4" scribe Oren Uziel is behind the upcoming series, co-developed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller.

Sam Spade, meet Spider-Man.

IndieWire can confirm that a Spider-Man Noir live-action series is currently in the works at Amazon Prime Video, developed and executive produced by “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller. The duo collaborate again with “22 Jump Street” scribe Oren Uziel, who co-developed and also EPs the upcoming series. Variety first reported the news.

Uziel most recently penned “The Lost City,” starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum, as well as “John Wick 4,” “Mortal Kombat,” and “The Cloverfield Paradox.”

The upcoming untitled Spider-Man Noir series is set to follow an older, more world-weary superhero in 1930s New York City. The series does not have any tie to Peter Parker and takes place in a separate universe from the Marvel films and animated “Into the Spider-Verse” sequel, “Across the Spider-Verse.” Former Sony boss Amy Pascal is executive producing the Spider-Man Noir series, with Sony Pictures Television as the studio behind it.

Nicolas Cage voiced Spider-Man Noir in both “Spider-Verse” films. Milo Ventimiglia also previously voiced the character in animated series “Ultimate Spider-Man.” No casting for the live-action Prime Video series has been announced yet.

Spider-Man Noir debuted in 2009 as part of the Marvel Noir comic book universe. The character exists during the Great Depression and comes into contact with a supernatural spider found in a stolen artifact linked to an arachnophobic god who gives him superpowers.

This series is the second project at Amazon Prime Video and MGM+ featuring an iteration of Sony-Marvel character Spider-Man. Prime Video series “Silk: Spider Society” is set with Angela Kang (“The Walking Dead”) as showrunner.

Donald Glover, who has an overall deal at Prime Video inked in February 2021, is set to star and produce a Sony Pictures movie about Spider-Man villain Hypno-Hustler. Eddie Murphy’s son Myles Murphy is writing the script, believed to be set in the 1970s when the character was first created in the comic books.

Glover previously appeared in 2017’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming” as a character implied to be Miles Morales’ uncle. The Hypno-Hustler role comes on the heels of other announced Spider-Man spin-off films like “Madame Web,” “Kraven the Hunter,” and “El Muerto.”

