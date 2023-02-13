Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVII Win Scores 113 Million Viewers

Patrick Mahomes led Kansas City over the Philadelphia Eagles in a high-scoring, dramatic affair.

Sunday’s Super Bowl LVII earned an average of 113 million total viewers, the highest ranked Super Bowl in six years. The numbers include both digital viewing and Nielsen’s out of home viewing.

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. The game aired on Fox and streamed on the Fox Now and the Fox Sports app. Fox adds that 182.6 million viewers watched all or part of Super Bowl LVII on Fox and Fox Deportes and also earned a 40.0/77 household rating/share.

Rihanna’s Apple Music Halftime Show, a spectacle that saw the pregnant singer finish her concert from a clear platform suspended high above the State Farm Stadium field in Glendale, Arizona, averaged even higher with 118.7 million viewers. That’s good enough for the highest-rated halftime show since Katy Perry’s performance in 2015 and the second highest in history.

Turns out a lot of folks were streaming the game as well this year, with Fox saying Super Bowl LVII was the most-streamed Super Bowl in history. The game saw 7 million streams on average, which was up from 6 million the year prior. Those numbers are via Adobe Analytics and were spread out over FoxSports.com, the Fox Sports App, Fox.com and Fox Now app, as well as many NFL digital properties.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was named the game’s MVP after leading his team to a come-from-behind victory. Mahomes had 3 touchdowns to no interceptions; with Kansas City adding a defensive score and Kadarius Toney chipping in a 65-yard punt return, Mahomes didn’t need to do any more.

Philly QB Jalen Hurts threw for for 304 yards. He had a passing touchdown and a new Super Bowl record (for a quarterback; he tied running back Terrell Davis) with three rushing touchdowns. Hurts lost a fumble, which the Chiefs defense returned for a touchdown, and was sacked twice. Mahomes was not sacked in the game.

Kansas City kicker Harrison Butker made the game-winning 27-yard field goal with just seconds left. In the first half, Butker doinked a longer — but very make-able — field goal off the uprights.

Last year’s Super Bowl scored 112.3 million viewers across multiple platforms, the biggest audience in five years. The big game, a big win for the Los Angeles Rams, got 101 million total viewers on NBC alone, according to Nielsen. It’s amazing what these down-to-the-wire games can do; the Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20, scoring the go-ahead touchdown with less than two minutes to play.

The 2022 halftime show, starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and surprise guest 50 Cent, averaged 103.4 million total viewers. That was the final one sponsored by Pepsi.

The 2021 Super Bowl got *just* 99.7 million overall viewers (about 95.6 million from broadcast television alone), the lowest total since 2007. CBS had the rights to that sloppy blowout, a 31-9 dismantling of Mahomes and the Chiefs by Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The most-watched Super Bowl — and telecast, for that matter — ever was 2015’s Super Bowl XLIX on NBC, which averaged 114.4 million total viewers. That one was a nail biter to end all nail biters. Brady’s New England Patriots toppled the defending champion Seattle Seahawks 28-24 in dramatic fashion when Russell Wilson threw an interception in the final minute from his opponent’s one-yard-line. Marshawn Lynch Was. Right. There.

