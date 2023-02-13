ASL Interpreters Stole the Show — and Rocked It — at Super Bowl LVII

The biggest event in sports stepped up its efforts to include the deaf community in a big way.

Patrick Mahomes may have been the MVP of Super Bowl LVII, but for music and film lovers watching at home, there was another star of the show — sign language interpreters.

The evening began with a performance of the national anthem by country star Chris Stapleton, which featured ASL interpretations from “CODA” Oscar winner Troy Kotsur. While it’s typical for national anthem performances to have sign language interpreters, they rarely feature such high-profile talent. The inclusion of an artist of Kotsur’s level resulted in ASL being folded into the performance rather than simply being brushed to the side.

In a recent interview with Variety, Kotsur explained that he agreed to be involved because he wanted the deaf community to enjoy a performance of the song with as much artistic heft as Stapleton’s.

“I have a lot of issues with the camera framing not really getting the signing and some of the politics behind it,” he said of past broadcasts that included ASL interpreters. “There’s a lot of issues. And music’s not really my thing — but of course I love sign language. It’s very poetic when you sign songs, but it’s a challenge to get the timing and the rhythm to sync up with the singers. But after I made the decision, I did a lot of research and analysis that really helped me get a better understanding of the author’s intention. I’m adding a little salt and pepper that will make it even more poetic, even more delicious. It’s a visual art. That’s my personal art form, as a visual performer. So I’m putting it all out there.”

Related What to Watch Besides the Super Bowl on Sunday

Joe Biden Will Sit for Super Bowl Interview After All -- with Fox Soul: Updated Related 17 HBO and HBO Max Original Series to Get Excited About in 2023

Oscars 2023: Best Sound Predictions

Kotsur was far from the only ASL interpreter to capture viewers’ hearts on Sunday night. When Rihanna took the stage for her highly anticipated halftime performance, she was accompanied by ASL interpreter Justina Miles. The 20-year-old Philadelphia native previously went viral on TikTok for her lively ASL interpretations of pop songs, and she brought a similar energy to Rihanna’s performance. Her energetic interpretation drew rave reviews on social media, reminding audiences that ASL doesn’t just have to be a utilitarian add-on — it can be a part of a performance that enhances everyone’s experience.

ASL interpreter Justina Miles put on A SHOW during Rihanna’s halftime performance ✨ (via @NFL, h/t @RollingStone) pic.twitter.com/f5AbPxROIr — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 13, 2023

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.