‘Swarm’ Trailer: Donald Glover Takes on Stan Culture in Amazon Horror Comedy

Co-created by Janine Nabers, the horror comedy series starring Dominique Fishback premieres on Amazon March 17.

The pantheon of art about parasocial relationships is filled with hits, from Martin Scorcese’s “The King of Comedy” to Stephen King’s “Misery” to Eminem’s iconic hit “Stan,” which inadvertantly created a whole new term for fanatical fans. Now, Donald Glover is making his own contribution to that canon with “Swarm,” a horror comedy about the scary world of pop music fandom. The full-length trailer for the upcoming Prime Video series has been released by Amazon.

“Swarm” stars Dominque Fishback, best known for her role in “Judas and the Black Messiah,” as Dre, a young woman who runs a stan account for the world’s biggest pop star, who — similar to Beyoncé’s Beyhive — has a fanbase known as “The Swarm.” Set in between 2016 and 2018, the show sees Dre, lonely and lost, embark on a cross-country journey that sees her slowly lose her sanity and engage in multiple bloody murders. The stylish trailer, set to a cover of Pixies’ often-used “Where is My Mind?” teases a wild journey for Dre, one filled with observations and jokes about modern celebrity culture.

Fishback is the only regular cast member of the series, but Chlöe Bailey and Damson Idris will both guest star as Dre’s sister Marissa and Marissa’s boyfriend Khalid. Rickey Thompson, Paris Jackson, Rory Culkin, Kiersey Clemons, and Byron Bowers will also appear during the show’s first season.

Glover co-created “Swarm” with Janine Nabers, whose previous TV work includes writing for HBO’s “Watchmen” series and the final two seasons of Glover’s FX series “Atlanta.” Nabers serves as the showrunner for the series, while Glover directed the pilot. Both executive produce with Stephen Glover, Fam Udeorji, Steven Prinz, and Michael Schaefer, while Fishback produces. Gilga produces the series with Amazon Studios.

In addition to “Swarm,” 2023 will also see Prime Video release “Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” a spy comedy adapted by Glover and Francesca Sloan from the 2005 film. Glover will star in the show with “Pen15” star Maya Erskine, who replaced the previously cast Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

All seven episodes of “Swarm” will descend onto Prime Video March 17. On March 10, the show will make its world premiere as the opening night TV title for the South by Southwest Film & TV Festival in Austin, Texas. Watch the full trailer for “Swarm” below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.