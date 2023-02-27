‘Ted Lasso’ Trailer: Jason Sudeikis Gears Up for a Big Finish in Season 3

The Apple TV+ hit returns on March 15.

“Ted Lasso” is warming up for the big match. The Apple TV+ hit is returning for its third season in less than a month, and the full official trailer for the upcoming season has been released by the streamer.

Based (very) loosely on a series of 2013 NBC Sports ads promoting the channel’s coverage of Britain’s Premier League, “Ted Lasso” stars Jason Sudeikis as the title character, a corny but unfailingly kindhearted college American Football coach who gets the opportunity to coach the middling AFC Richmond association football team in England. Although initially mocked by the press and distrusted by the team, Ted’s compassionate approach to coaching slowly wins them over, and he and the club’s owner Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) become determined to win the league by any means necessary.

Season 2, which wrapped in fall 2021, ended with AFC successfully getting promoted to the Premier League but facing the loss of assistant coach Nathan (Ted Mohammad), who betrays Ted and leaves to coach West Ham United, a rival club owned by Rebecca’s abusive ex Rupert (Anthony Head). Set to the Rolling Stones classic “You Can’t Always Get What You Want,” the trailer finds the cast in game mode as they set out for victory, while teasing plenty of heartwarming moments typical of the famously comforting show.

“I love you guys so very much,” Richmond player Sam (Toheeb Jimoh) tells the team in the trailer during a climactic huddle, which the group repeats.

If the trailer seems to be promising a major climax for the show, that’s because this season might very well be the hit series’ last. Apple TV+ — which likely doesn’t want to lose its most widely watched series and a two-time Best Comedy Series Emmy winner — hasn’t officially confirmed that “Ted Lasso” is ending. But series star and writer Brett Goldstein, who plays assistant coach Roy Kent, said back in June that Season 3 was written as the ending for the show’s storylines. Creator Bill Lawrence has also hinted that the series may come to an end, based in part on Sudeikis’ schedule and how the season wraps up.

Lawrence and Sudeikis created “Ted Lasso” with Joe Kelly and Brendan Hunt, who stars in the series as Ted’s main assistant coach Beard. Juno Temple, Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster, Brendan Hunt, Cristo Fernandez, Kola Bokinni, Billy Harris, and James Lance also star in the show’s third season, which Lawrence executive produces Doozer Productions with Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer. Sudeikis also executive produces with Hunt, Kelly, Bill Wrubel, Jane Becker, and Jamie Lee. Goldstein co-executive produces. Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television produce for Apple TV+.

For Season 3, Apple TV+ is switching things up by premiering new episodes of the show on Wednesdays, in a first for “Ted Lasso” and the streamer, which releases the majority of its content on Fridays.

The season debuts March 15, with new episodes in the 12-episode run dropping weekly. Watch the full trailer below.

