‘The Blacklist’ to End with Season 10

The NBC series starring James Spader will debut its final season on February 26; its 200th episode airs next month.

After a decade on the air, “The Blacklist,” NBC’s thriller series starring James Spader, is finally coming to an end. The show’s upcoming tenth season will be its last, the broadcast network said on Wednesday.

The news comes weeks before Season 10’s premiere on February 26. The final run is expected to consist of 22 episodes; the show’s landmark 200th episode will premiere on March 19.

“It isn’t often that a series resonates so deeply with an audience that it airs for 10 seasons, but ‘The Blacklist’ proved to a perfect combination of highly talented producers, stellar writing, a cast that never failed to deliver and a crew that always rose to the occasion,” NBCUniversal Scripted Content President Lisa Katz said in a statement. “A huge thank you to our partners at Sony, everyone from the past decade who made this show an integral part of NBC’s storied history and, of course, a special nod to James Spader, whose performance remains nothing short of spectacular.”

Created by Jon Bokenkamp, “The Blacklist” stars Spader as Raymond “Red” Reddington, an ex-Navy officer turned criminal who turns himself into the FBI and offers his titular “blacklist” of the most dangerous criminals in the world in exchange for immunity. The show’s first eight seasons focused on Red’s relationship with Liz Keen (Megan Boone), a rookie FBI agent assigned to work for him; once Boone left the show, the series shifted to a more ensemble format. Other cast members aside from Spader include Diego Klattenhoff, Hisham Tawfiq, Anya Banerjee, and Harry Lennix.

The tenth and final season of the series will focus on the fallout from Red’s deal with the FBI getting exposed. With the secret out, former Blacklisters unite against him, putting Reddington and his team at the FBI in jeopardy.

“After 10 years, hundreds of ‘Blacklist’ cases and more than 200 episodes produced, we’re honored to reach our conclusion,” showrunner John Eisendrath said in a statement. “It’s been incredibly fun to create the strange, devious and delightful Blacklisters to challenge Raymond Reddington and our FBI Task Force each week. We would like to thank everyone at NBC and Sony, our extraordinary crew who make the impossible happen every day, our endlessly inventive writers and producers, and our remarkable cast who brought life to these characters. We appreciate our dedicated fanbase who came along for this wonderful ride and are excited to share this final season with them.”

Spader executive produces “The Blacklist” with Eisendrath, Bokenkamp, Lukas Reiter, Laura A. Benson, Daniel Cerone, Sean Hennen, Allison Glock-Cooper, T Cooper, and John Davis and John Fox of Davis Entertainment.

In addition to announcing the ending of the series, NBC also shared a trailer for the upcoming season of “The Blacklist.” Watch it below.

