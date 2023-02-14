‘Devil Wears Prada’ Screenwriter Says Anne Hathaway’s Andy Would ‘Definitely’ Not Be with Nate in Sequel

"Andy and Nate are definitely not together," Aline Brosh McKenna said. "That much I can tell you."

The Devil may wear Prada, but Andy Sachs is still riding solo.

“The Devil Wears Prada” screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna revealed that if the film were to have a follow-up, Anne Hathaway’s iconic character Andy Sachs would “definitely not” still be dating Adrian Grenier’s unsupportive chef Nate.

“Andy and Nate are definitely not together,” Brosh McKenna told Variety. “That much I can tell you.”

Grenier’s Nate has been deemed the true “villain” of the beloved 2006 rom-com following aspiring serious journalist Andy (Hathaway) while she rises in the ranks at Runway, a Vogue knockoff fashion magazine. Meryl Streep starred as Andy’s boss Miranda Priestly, infamously modeled after Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

Hathaway recently addressed the new Nate hate, saying during “Watch What Happens Live!” that Nate is not the villain. “No, I’m sorry, I don’t [think so],” the Oscar winner said. “I think that they were both very young and figuring things out.”

Hathaway added, “He did behave like a brat, but I also behaved like a brat in my 20s and I hopefully grew out of it. I think that that’s what we all do, and I wouldn’t want to be defined by my worst moment in my 20s, certainly. So, I don’t hold Nate as a villain, actually.”

Grenier himself weighed in that Nate was indeed “very selfish and self-involved” as a partner.

Brock McKenna additionally told Entertainment Weekly during the film’s 15th anniversary, “He’s saying [Andy is] following the devil down the wrong path. And that’s his role, which is often a role played by women, which is to remind the character of their moral intentions. I think he isn’t unsupportive of her work; he’s happy for her, at the end. I don’t think it’s like he doesn’t want her to work.”

But alas, fans will not get to see it through.

“WeCrashed” star Hathaway later shut down a possible “Devil Wears Prada” sequel, explaining that while it’s “tempting” to think about reuniting with co-stars Streep, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci to reprise their respective roles perhaps in a Eurocentric sequel, a follow-up would simply just not make sense.

“I don’t know if there can be [a sequel],” Hathaway said in November 2022. “I just think that movie was in a different era. Now everything’s gone so digital and that movie is centered around the concept of producing a physical thing and it’s just, it’s just very different.”

