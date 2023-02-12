‘The Flash’ Super Bowl Trailer: Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton Enter the DC Multiverse

The controversial DC film hits theaters on Friday, June 16.

The DC Universe is about to change in a big way thanks to the hiring of James Gunn and Peter Safran as co-CEOs of DC Studios, the new superhero-focused division of Warner Bros. The two men recently laid out an extensive plan for their first ten projects as they attempt to build a cinematic universe that tells an overarching story through films, television shows, and video games.

But before the world gets a look at their overhauled DC Universe — which will commence with a Gunn-scripted Superman movie — there are still a few films from the old guard left to release. “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” hits theaters this spring, and it’ll be followed by one of the most controversial films in the DC pipeline: “The Flash.”

“The Flash,” which sees Ezra Miller reprising their “Justice League” role in a standalone film about the world’s fastest superhero, has been the subject of endless speculation due to Miller’s well-documented history of erratic public behavior. But early test screenings of the film have reportedly been overwhelmingly positive, prompting Warner Bros. to press ahead with the film’s theatrical release — and even consider the possibility of working with Miller in the future.

“Ezra is completely committed to their recovery, and we are fully supportive of that journey that they’re on right now,” Safran said in a recent press conference. “When the time is right, when they feel like they’re ready to have the discussion, we’ll all figure out what the best path forward is. Right now, they are completely focused on their recovery.”

A new trailer for the film, which debuted during the Super Bowl on Sunday night, offers a glimpse at why DC executives think the film is so special. Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton both reprise their roles as Batman, creating an effect that reportedly resembles Marvel’s runaway hit “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

“The Flash” is directed by Andy Muschietti and written by Joby Harold and Christina Hodson. It stars Ezra Miller, Ben Affleck, Michael Keaton, Michael Shannon, Ron Livingston, and Sasha Calle.

“The Flash” opens in theaters on Friday, June 16. Watch the new trailer below.

