How to Watch ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3

Pedro Pascal's other blockbuster series returns on Disney+.

Almost a year after we last saw him, America’s sweetheart is returning to TV. Season 3 of “The Mandalorian” is premiering soon, bringing with it the latest adventures of the beloved Baby Yoda.

“The Mandalorian” Season 3, like all past seasons of the show, will stream exclusively on Disney+. That said, unlike the first two seasons, which debuted new episodes each Friday, the third outing of Din and Grogu will premiere new episodes every Wednesday. The season premiere will debut on Disney+ on March 1, at 3:00 am ET (or 12:00 am PT). Like the first two seasons, Season 3 will run for eight episodes, concluding on April 19.

Created by Jon Favreau, “The Mandalorian” premiered in 2019, coinciding with the launch of the Disney+ streaming service. The first live-action “Star Wars” television series, the show is set in between the events of the original trilogy and the 2015 sequel films, and stars “The Last of Us” actor Pedro Pascal as the title character, the nomadic warrior Din Djarin, often called The Mandalorian or “Mando.” The series follows Din as he goes on various bounty hunting adventures, one of which results in him informally adopting “Grogu,” a young but incredibly powerful alien with the potential to become a Jedi. Pascal is the only regular on the series, but various actors make regular guest appearances as Din’s foes and allies, including Giancarlo Esposito, Carl Weathers, Katee Sackhoff, Emily Swallow, Omid Abtahi, Amy Sedaris, Christopher Lloyd, and Tim Meadows.

Season 2 of the show last aired in December 2020, but Pascal and Grogu both made two appearances in last-year’s “The Book of Boba Fett” spinoff limited series.

On IndieWire’s recent ranking of every “Star Wars” TV show, “The Mandalorian” ranked No. 5 behind “Visions,” “The Clone Wars,” “Rebels,” and “Andor.” In his write-up, IndieWire TV critic Ben Travers called the series “the most expensive Saturday morning cartoon ever made,” but wrote that: “the hefty budget provides an oft-impressive spectacle, the reliable character dynamic keeps us invested in their success, and there’s plenty of room for random guest stars and wild creatures. ‘Star Wars’ can work wonders when it feels as wide open as the galaxy far, far away, and ‘The Mandalorian’ can elicit that awe in all its cartoon glory.”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.