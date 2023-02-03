Amazon Renews ‘The Terminal List,’ Orders Prequel Series Centered on Taylor Kitsch’s Ben Edwards

Chris Pratt will reprise his role as James Reece in an appearance on the Prime Video prequel series.

Amazon is going all-in on “The Terminal List.” The action-thriller series has been renewed for a second season at Prime Video. And the streamer isn’t stopping there: Amazon has also ordered a prequel series starring Taylor Kitsch, who plays Ben Edwards (on both).

“The Terminal List,” based on Jack Carr’s thriller novels, premiered in its entirety on July 1; Season 2 will adapt 2019’s “True Believer.”

“The phenomenal summer debut of ‘The Terminal List’ is a testament to the creativity of Jack Carr, David DiGilio and Chris Pratt along with the cast and teams who delivered such an original and compelling series,” Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon and MGM Studios, said in a statement on Friday. “With the second season of The ‘Terminal List’ and Prime Video’s new prequel series starring the amazing Taylor Kitsch, we are expanding on the storytelling and characters beloved by so many all over the world.”

“Fans of ‘The Terminal List’ will be thrilled to see James Reece’s journey continue in an action-packed story of violent redemption in True Believer. And we’re so excited to build this ‘Terminal List’ prequel and explore Ben Edwards, brought to life so powerfully by Taylor Kitsch,” Carr added. “Get ready for a journey from the SEAL teams to the CIA’s Ground Branch, as we watch a fan-favorite character fighting for his soul.”

Carr is co-creating the prequel series with David DiGilio, who served as the creator and showrunner of “The Terminal List’s” first season. The prequel series is currently untitled, but is described by Amazon as an “elevated espionage thriller” that will focus on Edwards’ journey from Navy SEAL to CIA operative. Pratt will make an appearance on the prequel as Edwards’ pal (and “The Terminal List’s” main character) James Reece. Jared Shaw will also reprise his recurring role from “The Terminal List” as Navy SEAL Ernest “Boozer” Vickers.

“I’m excited to announce that the second season of ‘The Terminal List’ is on its way, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to reprise my role as James Reece. This season promises to be even more intense and action-packed than the first, and I can’t wait for everyone to see it,” Pratt said in a statement. “And for those who are fans of Taylor Kitsch’s Ben Edwards, I’m happy to say that we’re also working on a spinoff series that will delve deeper into his story and follow his journey from a Navy SEAL to a CIA operative. And to make it even more exciting, I will also be appearing in this prequel series! I promise you it will be just as thrilling and engaging as ‘The Terminal List.’ Stay tuned for more updates and we can’t wait for you all to join us on this journey.”

“Thank you to all the fans for believing in this show, we wouldn’t be here without your support,” Kitsch added. “I’m excited to continue this wild ride that is Ben Edwards and bring to life Jack Carr’s amazing stories.”

Courtesy of Prime Video / Amazon Studios

“The Terminal List” focuses on Reece, a Lieutenant Commander in the Navy SEALs who is ambushed on a covert mission and goes on a quest seeking vengeance. In addition to Pratt and Kitsch, the series also features Constance Wu as war correspondent Katie Buranek, Riley Keough and Arlo Mertz as Reese’s wife and daughter, respectively, and Jeanne Tripplehorn as U.S. Secretary of Defense Lorraine Hartley.

The series debuted to mostly negative reviews — IndieWire’s Ben Travers gave it a mixed write-up — which prompted Carr to comment that “The Terminal List” is not for “woke” critics. Viewership-wise, the series was a success, reaching as high as No. 3 on Nielsen’s weekly streaming chart.

Kitsch will executive produce the untitled prequel series alongside much of the producing team from “The Terminal List,” including Carr, DiGilio, Pratt via Indivisible Productions, and Antoine Fuqua (who directed “The Terminal List’s” first episode) for Hill District Media. Shaw and Max Adams also executive produce. “The Terminal List” is a co-production of Amazon Studios and Civic Center Media, in association with MRC Television.

