The Weeknd Sets His Epic Show on Fire in Operatic Live Concert HBO Special — Watch

The Grammy winner and star of HBO's "The Idol" brings a cinematic concert experience to your living room.

The Weeknd is making fans beg for Saturday, February 25.

The acclaimed artist leads new concert special “The Weeknd: Live at SoFi Stadium” from his 2022 “After Hours” album tour, debuting on HBO and HBO Max. The Weeknd, real name Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, kicked off his long-awaited operatic tour with a fully cinematic experience for concertgoers, complete with “Perry Mason”-esque stage design, moon sacrifices, and veiled women gyrating in ritualistic unison.

The haunting live show will soon be available to watch at home, with The Weeknd deepening his partnership with HBO ahead of scripted series premiere “The Idol,” in which he stars opposite Lily-Rose Depp.

“Experience the sold-out show like never before,” the original concert special tagline reads.

Presented at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, the concert special was taped in 2022 during the first U.S. leg of his “After Hours Til Dawn Tour” and features the singer performing top hits from his most recent studio albums, “After Hours” and “Dawn FM.”

Per HBO, The Weekend brings fans up close with a special intimate concert performance to a sold-out crowd in Los Angeles. Cinematically captured to bring viewers onstage and in the audience, “The Weeknd: Live at SoFi Stadium” offers a front-row seat to the artist’s thrilling 95-minute setlist – including top hits “Starboy,” “Blinding Lights,” “Can’t Feel My Face,” “I Feel It Coming,” and more. With his mesmerizing dancers, spectacular lasers, and explosive pyrotechnics, Grammy winner The Weeknd brings down the house, and your living room, ahead of the performer’s highly anticipated star turn in the upcoming HBO Original drama series “The Idol.”

The Weeknd debuted a first look at “The Idol” during the New Jersey stop on his “After Hours Til Dawn” tour in July 2022. The singer stars as a celebrity self-help guru who lures a rising pop star (Depp) into his sway. The steamy trailer promises sex, drugs, cults, and fame in the latest Sam Levinson (“Euphoria”) series.

The concert special is directed by Micah Bickham, performed by The Weeknd and produced by Contrast Films. The Weeknd also executive produces along with La Mar C. Taylor, Jordy Wax, and director Bickham. The concert special is co-executive produced by Aaron Cooke.

“The Weeknd: Live at SoFi Stadium” premieres February 25 at 8 p.m. ET on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

Check out the trailer below.

