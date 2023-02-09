Lukas Gage Was Originally in ‘White Lotus’ Season 2 in Cut Jennifer Coolidge Dream Sequence

"I didn’t care because I got a free trip to the Four Seasons," Gage said.

Lukas Gage was supposed to be a jet-setting “White Lotus” mainstay before his Season 2 scene got cut.

The “You” Season 4 scene-stealer revealed that he was set to reprise his role of “The White Lotus” love interest for the since-deceased concierge (Murray Bartlett) and appear to Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) in a drug-induced dream sequence.

“Fred [Hechinger] and I did a scene for Season 2,” Gage told The Hollywood Reporter. “When Jennifer [Coolidge’s character] is with the gays in Palermo, she originally opens a door in the villa and sees a shot of me doing drugs that turns out to be an illusion. It got cut because it didn’t work with the show, but I didn’t care because I got a free trip to the Four Seasons.”

Gage joked, “And now for Season 3, I’m literally writing Mike [White] every day like, hey, remember me!”

The “Euphoria” star noted that the Four Seasons in Taormina, Sicily, was a “cooler” set than the original Hawaiian location. “It’s Italy, but I was also only there for a week or so,” Gage said. “We lived in Hawaii for so long you start to get used to it…It’s all so luxurious.”

New to the cast of “You,” Gage is already making his mark in Season 4 with a golden shower sequence that calls to mind his anilingus scene in “The White Lotus.”

“With that scene, and in ‘The White Lotus,’ I wasn’t doing it to be sexy, but for comedic value. I didn’t think it was going to be hot for people,” Gage recalled. “But I did want to go as far as possible. It can’t be a half rim job, or a half golden shower — although we did use a water machine with yellow food coloring.”

Despite Gage still waiting to hear from “The White Lotus” showrunner White for a Season 3 call, White teased that a third installment is most likely taking place in Asia and dealing with themes of spirituality.

“The first season kind of highlighted money, and then the second season is sex,” White said. “I think the third season would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus.”

