Timothée Chalamet Feels His Talent Is Overlooked by Apple TV+ in Latest Ad Spot

"Beauty is such a fragile thing, often overlooked," Chalamet says about Apple's refusal to call him.

Nobody’s a bigger Apple TV+ stan than Timothée Chalamet. The “Dune” and “Call Me by Your Name” star’s ad campaign with the tech giant is continuing with a newly dropped commercial for the streaming service, which sees him lounge in a garden and melancholically compare himself to a ladybug.

The third spot in a series of commercials that began last month finds Chalamet flipping through Apple TV+’s catalogue of upcoming shows and films, including “Sharper” starring Julianne Moore, “Masters of the Air” starring Austin Butler, and “Hijack” starring Idris Elba. As he sees these projects starring greats, Chalamet bemoans that Apple still hasn’t called him, comparing his own unappreciated talent to the beauty of a ladybug that rests on his finger.

“Apple, you wound me. Clearly you understand art,” Chalamet says in the commercial, before finding the ladybug. “Beauty is such a fragile thing. Often overlooked. We’re not so different, you and I. Come on, Apple, call me.”

Since Chalamet’s ad campaign with Apple began, the star has appeared in three ads for the company’s streamer, and filmed a Tiktok video that saw him review shows and films from the streamer like “Severance,” “Ted Lasso,” “Pachinko,” and Selena Gomez’s “My Mind and Me.” Other Apple projects that Chalamet has shouted out over the course of the campaign have included “Loot,” “The Morning Show,” “Spirited,” “Slow Horses,” “CODA,” “Causeway,” and “Black Bird.”

While Chalamet might be the only A-lister in Hollywood that doesn’t have an Apple Original announced, the actor is still keeping busy with a variety of projects. This year will see the “Bones and All” star reprise his role as Paul Atreides in “Dune: Part Two,” set for release this November, and take on the iconic role of Willy Wonka in a “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” prequel film coming to theaters in December.

As for Apple, some of its other upcoming Chalamet-less originals include the highly anticipated Martin Scorsese film “Killers of the Flower Moon,” “The Last Thing He Told Me” with Jennifer Garner, “Extrapolations” starring Marion Cotillard, and new seasons of “The Afterparty,” “Truth Be Told,” and “Schmigadoon!”

Watch Chalamet’s latest commercial for Apple below.

