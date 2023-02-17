Tina Fey Returning for ‘Mean Girls’ Movie Musical Along with Tim Meadows

"We couldn't age out," Fey said of reprising her iconic 2004 role. "Teachers work forever."

Tina Fey is back to push her students in the upcoming “Mean Girls” movie musical.

The “Saturday Night Live” alum confirmed she is reprising the role of math teacher Ms. Norbury for the upcoming musical take on the beloved 2004 high school comedy. Tim Meadows is also back as Principal Duval.

“We couldn’t age out. Teachers work forever,” Fey said during “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” adding, “I want it to be like when Gilligan from ‘Gilligan’s Island’ would be at a trade show and you’d be like, ‘Oh, he looks so old in his little hat.’ That’s my goal.”

“Mean Girls” left off with Fey’s Ms. Norbury being cleared of “pusher” drug charges as written in the salacious Burn Book by Cady (Lindsay Lohan). It’s unclear whether the movie musical is a direct remake of the original film, with Norbury dealing with a similar predicament.

“Mare of Easttown” and “Senior Year” star Angourie Rice is set to play Cady, the character originated by Lohan. “Sex Lives of College Girls” star Reneé Rapp will play Regina George, taking over the role from Rachel McAdams. Auli’i Cravalho stars as Janis and “Strange Loop” actor Jaquel Spivey will be Damian. Production starts March 6.

“We have an amazing cast. I’m super excited about this cast,” Fey said.

Fey wrote the book for the stage musical version, with music by husband Jeff Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin, that made its Broadway debut in 2018.

The “Date Night” actress added, “The songs are sounding really more kind of pop. It’s a fascinating process actually because in Broadway everything has to play to the back of the house and in movies everything can come back in and things can play really intimately. We have a very cool directing team, a very cool choreographer.”

Original “Mean Girls” stars Lohan and Amanda Seyfried previously voiced their skepticism at the upcoming iteration of the classic teen film.

“I would kill just to do one week, all of us playing our own roles on ‘Mean Girls’ on Broadway,” Seyfried said, citing the musical show. “Because a ‘Mean Girls 2’ is never going to happen, is it?”

Lohan replied, “I don’t know. I heard something about it being a movie musical and I was like, ‘Oh no.’ We can’t do that. It has to be the same tone.”

The “Dropout” star Seyfried agreed, “Yeah. It would just be completely different.”

