How to Support and Donate to Victims of the Turkey, Syria Earthquake

The two earthquakes that hit Turkey caused over 3,000 deaths in the country and in Syria.

3 hours ago

HATAY, TURKIYE - FEBRUARY 06: People mourn as rescue efforts continue at collapsed building after 7.7 magnitude earthquake hits Hatay, Turkiye on February 06, 2023. Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) of Turkiye said the 7.7 magnitude quake struck at 4.17 a.m. (0117GMT) and was centered in the Pazarcik district in Turkiyeâs southern province of Kahramanmaras. Gaziantep, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, Adiyaman, Malatya, Osmaniye, Hatay, and Kilis provinces are heavily affected by the quake. (Photo by Ercin Erturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Rescue efforts continue after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake hits Hatay, Turkiye

Ercin Erturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Early on February 6, two earthquakes struck Turkey, the first with a 7.8 magnitude and the second with a 7.5 magnitude. The incident caused widespread destruction in the country and Syria, with an estimated death count of over 3,000 and rising and a reported 14,000 suffering injuries.

Following the news, actors, filmmakers, and artists worldwide responded in support of those affected by the tragedy. Cat Stevens, Kerry Washington, Antonio Banderas, and Mark Ruffalo were among those who showed support for victims of the earthquake on social media:

To help victims of the earthquake, you can donate to relief organizations, NGOs, and non-profits working on the ground to assist those affected in Turkey and Syria, many of which have set up dedicated relief funds for victims. You can find links or info to donate to these organizations below.

CARE

Union of Medical Care and Relief Organisations (UOSSM)

Syrian American Medical Society (SAMS)

Doctors Without Borders

UNICEF

Turkish Red Crescent

GlobalGiving

Save the Children

Project HOPE

Jewish Federation of North America

Humanity & Inclusion

