How to Support and Donate to Victims of the Turkey, Syria Earthquake

The two earthquakes that hit Turkey caused over 3,000 deaths in the country and in Syria.

Early on February 6, two earthquakes struck Turkey, the first with a 7.8 magnitude and the second with a 7.5 magnitude. The incident caused widespread destruction in the country and Syria, with an estimated death count of over 3,000 and rising and a reported 14,000 suffering injuries.

Following the news, actors, filmmakers, and artists worldwide responded in support of those affected by the tragedy. Cat Stevens, Kerry Washington, Antonio Banderas, and Mark Ruffalo were among those who showed support for victims of the earthquake on social media:

So sad to see another disaster fall upon the Turkish and Syrian people. Many refugees are in those areas. May God grant ease and security and receive the souls of those killed into eternal peace#Turkiye #Syria #earthquake #Turkey pic.twitter.com/f7sVVg67Ka — Yusuf / Cat Stevens (@YusufCatStevens) February 6, 2023

Dear Lord. So devastating. Praying for everyone in Turkey and Syria. 🙏🏾 Please share info on how to help if you have it. https://t.co/5VG00kN7Yy — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) February 6, 2023

A solidarity hug to the Turkish and Syrian people. All the encouragement for them because of the tragedy that has struck them over the last few hours.#earthquake #turkey #syria #sismo pic.twitter.com/fn5wqWASC3 — Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) February 6, 2023

These are the folks doing search and rescue in Turkey if you want to lend a hand. https://t.co/vDhBfuHBnZ — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) February 6, 2023

Related Facing Government Pressure to Remove Gay Character, Netflix Cancels Turkish Show

'For Sama' Review: A Heart-Wrenching and Essential Documentary About a Young Mother in Aleppo Related Oscars 2023: Best Adapted Screenplay Predictions

Nightmare Film Shoots: The Most Grueling Films Ever Made, from 'Deliverance' to 'Mad Max' to 'Avatar 2'

Thinking of the people of #Turkey and #Syria after the catastrophic earthquakes. Devastating. — Nazanin Boniadi (@NazaninBoniadi) February 6, 2023

I’m speechless and devastated by the destruction and loss of life from two powerful earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. The world must do what it can to come to the aid of the many thousands of victims. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 6, 2023

My God…

My heart goes out to everyone affected in Turkey and Syria! https://t.co/105TMyTvkI — Jeri Ryan (@JeriLRyan) February 6, 2023

To help victims of the earthquake, you can donate to relief organizations, NGOs, and non-profits working on the ground to assist those affected in Turkey and Syria, many of which have set up dedicated relief funds for victims. You can find links or info to donate to these organizations below.

CARE

Union of Medical Care and Relief Organisations (UOSSM)

Syrian American Medical Society (SAMS)

Doctors Without Borders

UNICEF

Turkish Red Crescent

GlobalGiving

Save the Children

Project HOPE

Jewish Federation of North America

Humanity & Inclusion

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.