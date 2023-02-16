‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Takes Home Unprecedented 9 VES Awards

"Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio" and "The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power" were the other big winners at the February 15 ceremony.

James Cameron’s “Avatar: The Way of Water” swept the 21st annual VES Awards Wednesday night in an unprecedented wave of dominance in every category, winning nine of its record-breaking 14 nominations, including the top photoreal feature, and the newest category, The Emerging Technology Award, for its innovative water toolset.

Although the prestigious visual effects honorary society (comprised of 4,500 members in 45 countries worldwide) has not been a reliable Oscar bellwether in recent years — picking the VFX winner only twice in the last six years — this now looks like a lock for the “Avatar” sequel.

Hosted by Patton Oswalt at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” (from Netflix) — the favorite to win the Best Animated Feature Oscar — won the top animation trophy and took home three awards; Amazon’s “Thirteen Lives” snagged the supporting prize, and Amazon Prime Video’s “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” grabbed the episodic prize and also took home three awards.

“As we celebrate the 21st Annual VES Awards, we’re honored to keep shining a light on remarkable visual effects artistry and innovation,” said VES Chair Lisa Cooke. “In all of our colleagues honored tonight, we see best-in-class work that elevates the art of storytelling and exemplifies the spirit of adaptation and ingenuity — talents that have kept audiences engaged and uplifted, now, more than ever. The VES Awards is the only venue that showcases and honors these outstanding global artists across a wide range of disciplines, and we are extremely proud of all our winners and nominees!”

Oscar-winning director Cameron presented the VES Lifetime Achievement award to acclaimed producer and former wife Gale Anne Hurd (“The Terminator,” “Aliens,” “The Abyss,” “Terminator 2: Judgment Day,” “Armageddon,” and “The Walking Dead” series). And the society also presented the VES Board of Directors Award to former Executive Director Eric Roth.

See the full winners below.

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A PHOTOREAL FEATURE

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

Richard Baneham

Walter Garcia

Joe Letteri

Eric Saindon

JD Schwalm

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A PHOTOREAL FEATURE

“Thirteen Lives”

Jason Billington

Thomas Horton

Denis Baudin

Michael Harrison

Brian Cox

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN AN ANIMATED FEATURE

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

Aaron Weintraub

Jeffrey Schaper

Cameron Carson

Emma Gorbey

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A PHOTOREAL EPISODE

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”; Udûn

Jason Smith

Ron Ames

Nigel Sumner

Tom Proctor

Dean Clarke

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A PHOTOREAL EPISODE

“Five Days at Memorial”: “Day Two”

Eric Durst

Danny McNair

Matt Whelan

Goran Pavles

John MacGillivray

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A REAL-TIME PROJECT

“The Last of Us” Part I

Erick Pangilinan

Evan Wells

Eben Cook

Mary Jane Whiting

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A COMMERCIAL

Frito-Lay; Push It

Tom Raynor

Sophie Harrison

Ben Cronin

Martino Madeddu

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A SPECIAL VENUE PROJECT

“ABBA Voyage”

Ben Morris

Edward Randolph

Stephen Aplin

Ian Comley

OUTSTANDING ANIMATED CHARACTER IN A PHOTOREAL FEATURE

“Avatar: The Way of Water”: Kiri

Anneka Fris

Rebecca Louise Leybourne

Guillaume Francois

Jung Rock Hwang

OUTSTANDING ANIMATED CHARACTER IN AN ANIMATED FEATURE

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”: Pinocchio

Oliver Beale

Richard Pickersgill

Brian Leif Hansen

Kim Slate

OUTSTANDING ANIMATED CHARACTER IN AN EPISODE, COMMERCIAL OR REAL-TIME PROJECT

“The Umbrella Academy”: Pogo

Aidan Martin

Hannah Dockerty

Olivier Beierlein

Miae Kang

OUTSTANDING CREATED ENVIRONMENT IN A PHOTOREAL FEATURE

“Avatar: The Way of Water”: The Reef

Jessica Cowley

Joe W. Churchill

Justin Stockton

Alex Nowotny

OUTSTANDING CREATED ENVIRONMENT IN AN ANIMATED FEATURE

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”: In the Stomach of a Sea Monster

Warren Lawtey

Anjum Sakharkar

Javier Gonzalez Alonso

Quinn Carvalho

OUTSTANDING CREATED ENVIRONMENT IN AN EPISODE, COMMERCIAL, OR REAL-TIME PROJECT

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”: Adar; Númenor City

Dan Wheaton

Nico Delbecq

Dan Letarte

Julien Gauthier

OUTSTANDING VIRTUAL CINEMATOGRAPHY IN A CG PROJECT

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

Richard Baneham

Dan Cox

Eric Reynolds

AJ Briones

OUTSTANDING MODEL IN A PHOTOREAL OR ANIMATED PROJECT

“Avatar: The Way of Water”: The Sea Dragon

Sam Sharplin

Stephan Skorepa

Ian Baker

Guillaume Francois

OUTSTANDING EFFECTS SIMULATIONS IN A PHOTOREAL FEATURE

“Avatar: The Way of Water”: Water Simulations

Johnathan Nixon

David Moraton

Nicolas James Illingworth

David Caeiro Cebrian

OUTSTANDING EFFECTS SIMULATIONS IN AN ANIMATED FEATURE

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

Derek Cheung

Michael Losure

Kiem Ching Ong

Jinguang Huang

OUTSTANDING EFFECTS SIMULATIONS IN AN EPISODE, COMMERCIAL, OR REAL-TIME PROJECT

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”: Udûn; Water and Magma

Rick Hankins

Aron Bonar

Branko Grujcic

Laurent Kermel

OUTSTANDING COMPOSITING & LIGHTING IN A FEATURE

“Avatar: The Way of Water”: Water Integration

Sam Cole

Francois Sugny

Florian Schroeder

Jean Matthews

OUTSTANDING COMPOSITING & LIGHTING IN AN EPISODE

“Love, Death and Robots”: “Night of the Mini Dead”

Tim Emeis

José Maximiano

Renaud Tissandié

Nacere Guerouaf

OUTSTANDING COMPOSITING & LIGHTING IN A COMMERCIAL

Ladbrokes; Rocky

Greg Spencer

Theajo Dharan

Georgina Ford

Jonathan Westley

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL (PRACTICAL) EFFECTS IN A PHOTOREAL PROJECT

“Avatar: The Way of Water”: Current Machine and Wave Pool

JD Schwalm

Richard Schwalm

Nick Rand

Robert Spurlock

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A STUDENT PROJECT (AWARD SPONSORED BY AUTODESK)

“A Calling. From the Desert. To the Sea”

Mario Bertsch

Max Pollmann

Lukas Löffler

Till Sander-Titgemeyer

EMERGING TECHNOLOGY AWARD

“Avatar: The Way of Water”: Water Toolset

Alexey Stomakhin

Steve Lesser

Sven Joel Wretborn

Douglas McHale

