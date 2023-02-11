Vin Diesel Wants Robert Downey Jr. to Play the ‘Antithesis’ of Dominic Toretto in Final ‘Fast and Furious’ Film

Diesel wants Iron Man himself to play a character "promoting AI and driverless cars and a philosophy that with that goes your freedom."

Vin Diesel wants none other than Iron Man himself to join the “Fast and Furious” franchise.

Ahead of the “Fast X” premiere, Diesel already is sharing the dream casting for the final “Fast XI” villain, who sounds a lot like Tony Stark meets Elon Musk.

“Without telling you too much about what happens in the future, there’s a character who is the antithesis of Dom who is promoting AI and driverless cars and a philosophy that with that goes your freedom,” Diesel told Variety after naming Robert Downey Jr. as his dream castmate for the final film. “There is somebody that believes that’s the future, and that’s at direct odds with the Toretto mentality.”

With A-listers like Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren, Rita Moreno, Brie Larson, and Jason Momoa already in “Fast X,” it’s no wonder that Diesel is just fine shooting for more stars in its two-part follow-up that will conclude the decades-long franchise.

Co-star Michelle Rodriguez shared her own ideal future “Fast and Furious” partner, Matt Damon.

“Who’s the guy from these amazing ‘Jason Bourne’ movies? Matt Damon!” Rodriguez said. “I fucking want Matt Damon. Matt Damon, would you be in a ‘Fast and Furious’ movie? C’mon, we got four Oscar winners, man. And you’re an Oscar winner!”

“Fast X” is the first half of the two-part finale of the franchise. “Fast and Furious” mainstays Diesel, Rodriguez, Sung Kang, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, John Cena, and Nathalie Emmanuel reprise their respective roles, with Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren, and Cardi B also returning. Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, and Rita Moreno are making their franchise debuts.

Per the official synopsis for “Fast X,” Dominic Toretto (Diesel) and his crew must seek help in their fight against Cipher (Theron) when she recruits Dante (Momoa), a mysterious new adversary. The logline teases that the “end of the road begins” with the new film.

“Fast X” is directed by “Lupin” and “Now You See Me” helmer Louis Leterrier after “Fast and Furious” franchise director Justin Lin departed the production.

The trailer for “Fast X” teased a tense race to the finish, with lead star Diesel sharing on Instagram, “We’re almost there…We can’t wait to share a taste of what’s coming…” Meadow Walker, the daughter of late “Fast and Furious” star Paul Walker, commented, “I love you. My family forever and always.”

Vin Diesel wants Robert Downey Jr. in the next #FastAndFurious movie as the "antithesis of Dom." https://t.co/fwDHWObGdq pic.twitter.com/i7uoK2YUQP — Variety (@Variety) February 10, 2023

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.